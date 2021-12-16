“Slogan” for champion and cup of the Copa do Brasil: Atlético-MG arrives in Belo Horizonte after the title | athletic-mg

The champion of the Copa do Brasil 2021 is already in Belo Horizonte. At around 6:30 am (GMT), this Thursday, the Athletic delegation – on vacation – landed at Confins International Airport, displaying the champion’s cup, celebrating the conquest of the Triple Crown, or rather, “Triplete alvinegro”.

On vacation, parts of Galo’s athletes didn’t even come with the delegation to Belo Horizonte, already heading for the rest destination in the period without football. Few fans were there.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG displays the Copa do Brasil cup — Photo: Reproduction/ Globo Atlético-MG displays the Copa do Brasil cup — Photo: Reproduction/ Globo

But those who are always present at the Rooster landings, did not miss it. The charismatic “Seu Laerte” was present at the arrival of the players and had the rare opportunity to pull over and display the cup of champion of the Copa do Brasil.

One of the players who arrived in Belo Horizonte was defender Igor Rabello, who started the 2-1 victory at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. He said that the night/dawn was full of celebration.

– The night was pretty intense last night. Now, each one to celebrate with their family, take the opportunity to rest a lot.

Atlético-MG did not prepare any official celebration in the capital of Minas Gerais. The cast will re-enact on January 17th.

2 of 3 Copa do Brasil Cup in Atlético-MG bus — Photo: Reproduction/ Globo Copa do Brasil Cup in Atlético-MG bus — Photo: Reproduction/ Globo

Party in Belo Horizonte at dawn

With the game held in Curitiba, several bars in Belo Horizonte received the Atleticans throughout the night. After confirming the title, the biggest concentration on the streets was in front of the administrative headquarters of Galo, in the Lourdes neighborhood. There was a fire pit on the spot. At Mineirinho, the game was broadcast on a big screen, with musical attractions from the beginning of the night.

Other points of celebration were registered in traditional points of the city: on Avenida Olegário Maciel, in the Center-South region, where the club’s headquarters are located, and also on Praça Sete, in the center of the capital of Minas Gerais.

* With the collaboration of André Guimarães