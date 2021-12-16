Solar panels: Senate approves project with new rules for those who have or want to install – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Senate this Wednesday, 15th, it approved the bill that halts the growth of subsidies for consumers who produce their own energy, the so-called distributed generation. The text maintains the exemption from charges for those who already have solar panels until 2045. For consumers who install the system, the charge will be gradual, starting in 2023. During this period, consumers served by distributors, such as residential ones, will pay costs through electricity bills.

THE article was approved by the Chamber in August after an agreement between associations in the electricity sector, Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). As some points were changed by the rapporteur of the text, senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), the article will return for analysis of the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill provides that consumers who request access to the distribution network within one year after the publication of the law will also benefit from fee exemption. For those who install after this period, there will be a transition period until bearing all the charges.

The transfer starts at 15% in 2013 and so gradually until reaching 100% in 2029. Until then, consumers served by distributors will pay part of the charges through electricity bills. Large consumers, who buy energy on the free market, will not participate in this apportionment. The measure is a “compensation” to the industries, which are left without the resources of the privatization of the Eletrobras to ease energy tariffs.

The costs will be borne by the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sectorial fund used to finance subsidies for various segments, such as irrigators and water and sanitation companies. According to a budget presented by Aneel, the total subsidies embedded in electricity bills will reach R$ 28.8 billion in 2022.

In his report, senator Marcos Rogério states that, although the period of almost 25 years to maintain the subsidies seems long, the project directs micro-generation and distributed mini-generation to “be made viable mainly through the remuneration of its benefits, without the need for subsidies that burden other energy consumers”.

Among the changes made is the increase from 120 days to nine months in the period for the consumer units of distributed generation that will be entitled to exemption until 2045 to install the equipment. The report provides permission for the installation of solar panels in reservoirs and lakes.

Currently, cross-subsidies from users who produce their own energy are paid by consumers, but through tariff adjustments and revisions by distributors. In this model, companies “carry” these costs for months until the tariff is raised and covers these expenses. For the proposed change in the project, distributors will be compensated month by month for these expenses.

The review of standards for distributed generation has dragged on since 2019, when Aneel presented a proposal to review the resolution that created an incentive for the sector. The discussion, however, was banned by the president Jair Bolsonaro, which started to publicly defend that there were no charges to be charged to consumers who generate their own energy and served as a director of the regulatory agency. Despite having autonomy, Aneel decided to leave the decision to the Congress.