Son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff turns 2 years old and wins homage

the singer’s son Marília Mendonça with Murilo Huff, Leo Dias Mendonça Huff, turns 2 years old this Thursday (16), and won a tribute from his father on social media.

“Just before you came into the world, a friend told me: ‘when Leo is born, the feeling you will have will be the same as taking your own heart from your chest and holding it in your lap’. In words, this is exactly what I feel”, writes Murilo.

“My heart runs this way and that, not for a second and has the most beautiful smile in the world. Today it’s not just you who turns two, but me too! It’s been two years since I feel really alive to have you by my side my son, and even without you understanding, today I thank you for that, and I thank God for your life and your health. I promise that I will take care of you today and always”, concludes Leo’s father.

Marília Mendonça’s son still doesn’t know about his mother’s death, according to a report by g1. According to the singer’s press office, who died in a plane crash in Minas Gerais, on November 5, he believes her mother is traveling. The decision not to tell him belongs to his family, because they understand that he is still very young.

Leo will win a party to celebrate his 2nd birthday with the theme of the cartoon “Pintadinha Chicken”. The celebration will be reserved only for close friends and family, in Goiânia.

