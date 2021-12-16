Son of the singer celebrates 2 years and wins homage

Léo, son of singer Marília Mendonça, is now two years old. He was honored by his father, fellow country singer Murilo Huff, 26, through social media.

Murilo called Léo his partner and promised that he would take care of him “today and always”. The singer shares custody with Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, since the singer’s death in November.

Just before you came into the world, a friend told me: ‘when Léo is born, the feeling you will have will be the same as taking your own heart from your chest and holding it in your lap”. In words that’s exactly what I feel. My heart runs this way and that, not for a second and has the most beautiful smile in the world. Murilo Huff

Murilo Huff and his son Leo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Marília’s ex-boyfriend said that not only is Léo growing, but the date shows a change in his life as well.

“It’s been two years since I’ve felt truly alive to have you by my side, my son, and even without you understanding, today I thank you for that, and I thank God for your life and your health. I promise I’ll take care of you today and always,” he celebrated.

On Instagram Storie, Murilo said that it was “his chubby” day and that he loved his son a lot. Leo appears lying on his father’s lap and counting. “My life partner,” said Murilo.

Murilo Huff is the father of Léo, the only child of Marília Mendonça Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Léo was congratulated by Kauan, the duo with Matheus, Maisa and more famous through Instagram.

Dona Ruth told “Fantástico” in November that Léo didn’t understand about Marília Mendonça’s death yet. The singer’s mother was moved, and said that, for her grandson, “the mother is still working” and that she will tell him “slowly”.

Léo, son of Marília Mendonça, celebrates two years of age Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In the announcement of shared custody, Ruth said it was a wish of Marília.

“We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in his infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect.”, said Dona Ruth, Marília’s mother, who asked them not to create intrigues and disagreements where none exists”.