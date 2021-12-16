South African Doctors Discover Two More New sintomasmicron Symptoms

According to information gathered by doctors from South Africa’s largest private health plan, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus causes two more different symptoms than the previous strains of Sars-CoV-2. The country has 78,000 confirmed cases of the variant and, among patients, there are many reports of scratching throat and pain in the lower back.

People infected with Ômicron also have a dry cough and nasal congestion, symptoms that are very similar to those of flu. British doctors, in turn, stated that night sweats may also be a new symptom of the infection, given that many patients have reported episodes like this during consultations.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

The Ômicron variant was identified in South Africa, with samples taken in early November 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) received the alert about the new variant on 24 November. Ômicron scares researchers because it has many mutations, more than the other variants identified so far. There are at least 50 mutations, among which 32 are located in the Spike protein, used by the coronavirus to invade cells. Scientists warn that there is no way of knowing yet whether the mutations have made the virus more lethal or more resistant to the immune system. So far, there is not much information about the variant in practice. However, researchers in South Africa believe that the risk of reinfection increases 2.4 times in those who had Covid-19. It remains to be seen whether the mutations make the virus more efficient at escaping the protection offered by vaccines. According to the WHO, there is no record of deaths resulting from the variant so far.

What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant so far?

The survey by doctors in South Africa also found that the majority of patients diagnosed with Ômicron have only mild symptoms, and that the variant causes 23 percent fewer hospitalizations than Delta infections.