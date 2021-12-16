South African Doctors Discover Two More New sintomasmicron Symptoms

According to information gathered by doctors from South Africa’s largest private health plan, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus causes two more different symptoms than the previous strains of Sars-CoV-2. The country has 78,000 confirmed cases of the variant and, among patients, there are many reports of scratching throat and pain in the lower back.

People infected with Ômicron also have a dry cough and nasal congestion, symptoms that are very similar to those of flu. British doctors, in turn, stated that night sweats may also be a new symptom of the infection, given that many patients have reported episodes like this during consultations.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant so far?

The survey by doctors in South Africa also found that the majority of patients diagnosed with Ômicron have only mild symptoms, and that the variant causes 23 percent fewer hospitalizations than Delta infections.

