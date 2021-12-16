Soy rises again in Chicago this Thursday with little rain and heat…

Thursday morning (16) of highs for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. Prices rose from 8 to 10.50 points in the most traded contracts, around 7:55 am (Eastern time), taking January to US$ 12.73 and May to US$ 12.81 per bushel, after the stable closing from the previous session.

The market remains focused on the climate in South America and on forecasts indicating little rain for the next few days, in addition to very high temperatures. And this has been the main fuel for the advance of prices, however, insufficient to, according to analysts and market consultants, define an upward trend for the commodity.

According to specialists, although this is the focus of traders, losses in the harvest in South America have not yet been absorbed by the international market, which should only happen in January, limiting quotations within a known range.

“The market is fluctuating above US$ 12.50, looking at the climate in South America and the Chinese demand. There is no strong news”, explains Luiz Fernando Gutierrez, an analyst at Safras & Mercado.

Also on Thursday, pay attention to weekly export sales to be released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), as well as to the derivatives market, with gains in bran and oil of almost 1% this morning.

See how the market closed this Wednesday: