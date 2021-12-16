Soybean increase reaches R$ 2.50 in RS

In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, prices rise by up to R$2.50/bag in Rio Grande, while trading companies return, according to information released by TF Agroeconomic. “Very listless day, with a single trading pushing the price point and the market in general without interest. Stone prices increased by R$1.00/bag, going to R$160.00, R$3.00/bag higher than two weeks ago, but still without generating results in sales. Today’s movements showed considerable declines in Chicago, with soybeans at -1.77%, bran at -1.23% and soybean oil at -0.56%”, he comments.

In Santa Catarina, the price in São Francisco do Sul drops considerably at R$ 2.00/bag, without any business. “The 2022 harvest is almost completely finished, the problem is in the dry weather, but forecasts indicate that for the next 10 days the occurrence of rain showers is expected at dusk. As no forecast is 100% correct, it is not really known what results will be felt, but in principle they are very welcome. As for prices, prices dropped by around R$ 2.00/bag in the port of São Francisco do Sul in Santa Catarina, as shown in our table on the side”, he adds.

In Paraná, Paranaguá continues at the pace of Friday and goes up by another R$1.00/bag. “The most relevant buyer is the industry that now, with the loss of relevance of exports, are starting to buy for January. Although Paranaguá is increasing with some consistency, the current values ​​are far from the ideas of the producer who wants volumes of R$ 180.00/bag for those available. The deals that have gone out are only in futures contracts. Finally, soybean prices in Chicago went through a day of deep lows, recording a loss of 1.77%, the dollar, on the other hand, continues to appreciate and rose today by 1.01%, reaching the level of R$5 .67”, he concludes.