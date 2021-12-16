SP court accepts accusation against deputy Fernando Cury for sexual harassment | São Paulo

The São Paulo justice system accepted the accusation made by the Public Ministry of São Paulo against state deputy Fernando Cury (no party) for sexual harassment.

With the decision, a criminal action will be instituted against the deputy. The complaint was made by the MP in April this year and the document also contains a request for compensation for moral damages.

The rapporteur of the case, Judge João Carlos Saletti, informed that the piece presented by the MP adequately describes the facts that, in theory, configure the crime of sexual harassment.

In November, the state directory of Citizenship decided, by 27 votes to 3, to expel state deputy Fernando Cury.

The case took place in December 2020, when a camera from the São Paulo Legislative Assembly (Alesp) caught the deputy touching Deputy Isa Penna (PSOL) in a hug from behind, during the vote on the state budget for this year. At the time, the deputy registered a police report against the deputy for sexual harassment.

Cury was notified by the court of sexual harassment in October. He was denounced in the criminal sphere in March by the Public Ministry and, since April, the Court had been trying to locate and notify the congressman in order to initiate the process.

He resumed his term at Alesp at the beginning of the month, after 180 days of suspension determined by the House. At the time, asked about the difficulty of the Court in finding him, the congressman told the g1 that “all his addresses and calendars are public and easily accessible”.

Fernando Cury’s defense has alleged that he “did not intend to disrespect the PSOL colleague or harass her” in what he called a “light and quick hug”, but the deputy denounced him to the Ethics Council of the Legislative House and defended her the termination of his term.

After several virtual meetings, however, most councilors, such as deputy Wellington Moura (Republicans), asked for the lighter penalty, suspending him for 119 days, a punishment that would allow the continuity of work in the cabinet.

When the discussion reached the plenary, the president of the House, Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), tried to prevent the deputies from proposing harsher punishments, but he proved more flexible after Isa Penna went to court.

On April 1, Alesp unanimously approved a resolution that determined the loss of Fernando Cury’s mandate for 180 days, an unprecedented decision in the House.

The six-month punishment entailed the suspension of Cury’s mandate and cabinet, with the consequent inauguration of the alternate, Father Afonso (PV), who was part of the coalition that elected him and was able to form his own team.

‘Disappeared’ from Justice

On January 15, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) authorized the opening of a criminal investigation against the deputy. The decision met a request made by the Public Ministry of São Paulo, which had requested authorization due to the fact that the congressman had privileged jurisdiction.

With the investigations advanced, the MP denounced the deputy for the crime of sexual harassment on March 20 of this year. The complaint was offered by the Attorney General of Justice, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, to Judge João Carlos Saletti, of the Special Body of the TJ.

The Justice of São Paulo issued the letter of order for the deputy to be notified at his residence, in the city of Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo. The document serves to initiate the process, informing Cury of the content of the accusation and opening a deadline for his defense to manifest itself.

A court official made a first attempt to carry out the warrant on May 2, but did not find him on the spot, nor on the other three subsequent attempts, nor via telephone.

The Public Ministry provided other possible addresses and telephone numbers, new attempts were made by the Court, but he was only located and notified in October.

