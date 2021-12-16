Specialist reveals the best strategy to win the Mega-Sena of Virada 2021 – Metro

A consumer dream for many Brazilians at the end of the year, Caixa launches another edition of Mega da Virada with a record number of bets and the biggest prize in history: R$ 350 million reais.

To win the prize, the person needs to match the six numbers drawn from among the 60 available on the card. According to mathematicians, this is not an easy task. The probability of becoming a millionaire with Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860 chances.

Located in Fortaleza, Loteria Aldeota is considered one of the luckiest lottery houses in Brazil. In February 2020, the unit awarded more than 35 players in the 2,237 Mega-Sena contest. Participants shared a prize of approximately R$ 105 million.

Proof that the lottery shop is hot, in May this year 18 players won the prize of more than R$ 2 million in the Lotofácil contest, with 8 of these lucky players also in the group of 35 winners of the Mega-Sena.

In the same year, the lottery was ranked first in Brazil in selling tickets for the Mega-Sena da Virada, according to the Ceará State Lottery and Similar Union (Sindiloce). In all, more than R$ 2 million bets were sold on the spot.

Are all these awards just a result of luck or is there something more behind this success? For Alessandro Montenegro, owner of the lottery, participating in a group sweepstakes is the strongest strategy to increase the chances of winning at Mega da Virada. “The explanation is simple, when you play with more numbers, you cover a lot more results than a normal bet, and that brings a lot more chance of winning,” he says.

In an interview with Diário do Nordeste, Rei do Bolão, nickname given by bettors, gives tips on how to guarantee a fair and effective jackpot to win the end-of-the-year jackpot.

Set an initial value

Before any investment, it is necessary to define well how much will be spent for each participant in the pool.

Alessandro recommends that the definition of the quota for each participant must be well resolved to have an idea of ​​how many numbers will be bet and the choice becomes more effective.

study the numbers well

Bolão is not all the same. With chances of playing with up to 15 different tens, it is necessary to carefully study the numbers that will be bet. The pool allows free choice by participants, so every bet counts.

For Alessandro, it is recommended to use pockets whose numbers are chosen strategically. At Loteria Aldeota there is a team that performs statistical work on your bets. One way to do this is to put all 60 Mega-Sena tens in your game. That way you won’t repeat combinations and will cover many more results.

Choose the right lottery

The great advantage of betting with an official pool is the possibility of placing even higher bets with a much more affordable investment, compared to what a single and simple bettor would do. If the player chooses to place a maximum bet with 15 numbers, the investment will be R$22,522.50.

In the Mega-Sena da Virada sweepstakes, with the choice of a specialized lottery, this amount can be reduced to a small fraction of the original amount.

“For example, in Lottery Aldeota, we do it in the “bolão” format and the player invests only BRL 453.79, which represents only 2% of the original value of this bet, especially when we think of a prize that will pay approximately BRL 350 million and not accumulates, that is, if no one hits the 6 numbers, the prize will be paid to whoever hits 5 tens. Furthermore, this bet with 15 tens increases the chances of winning by 5005 times”, explains Alessandro.

How to make a pool?

Bets for the Mega-Sena da Virada end on December 31, until 17:00, Brasília time. To make your own pool, it is necessary to gather the participants, define the amount to be bet, choose and carefully study the numbers to be bet, collect the value of the participants, go to a lottery shop to finally register the bet and distribute the odds of each participant.

A much simpler way is to acquire Bolões already registered in official lottery houses. Lottery Aldeota is an expert on the subject and offers high tens of lots created by a team of experts on the subject and costing from R$99.

Customers can bet without leaving home through Delivery Da Sorte, through WhatsApp (85) 3104-5050. Those interested can also go to one of the two branches, in Aldeota and Shopping RioMar Kennedy.

Through the request, residents of Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region receive the jackpot at home by the company’s motorcycle rider. Those who live in the countryside or in another state receive the bet and receipt via Sedex from anywhere in Brazil.

“In this edition of Mega, we have already accounted for more than R$2,200,000.00 in bets at our lottery. Cearenses are a very passionate people with a thirst for victory. In addition to the game, we hope to transform lives”, says Alessandro.

