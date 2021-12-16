Spider-Man 3 on Disney+? Find out how and when to watch the movie online· TV News

The most anticipated debut of the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) this year, Spider-Man: No Return to Home hits theaters this Thursday (16). Unlike productions like Shang-Chi and Eternals, the film starring Tom Holland will not be available on Disney+. The different distributors of Marvel Heroes explain this difference.

Most of the comic book company’s features are produced and marketed by Mickey’s house, which is not the case with Spider-Man, made by Sony Pictures. For this reason, the Webhead stories in the cinema follow a different release schedule than those of other members of the Avengers.

You will not be able to watch in Disney+ or Premier Access feature. When Covid-19 cases rose and the adult population was not yet fully vaccinated, the company launched productions such as Cruella and Black Widow simultaneously on streaming, and charged a fee of R$ 69.90 to the interested subscriber on view online.

Where to watch online?

In the case of Spider-Man 3, after the feature completes at least 45 days in theaters, Sony must release it on rental or purchase platforms, such as Now, Google Play and iTunes.

The arrival in traditional streaming services should only happen at the end of the first half of 2022. In Brazil, there is an agreement for Sony films to be available before on HBO Max online, and on HBO on pay TV.

After this preferred exhibition, Sem Volta para Casa tends to paint on other platforms. There are currently hero movies on Prime Video, Netflix and Globoplay. On Disney+, you can only watch Webhead cartoons from the 1990s and the character’s appearances in the Avengers.

Returning actors in the trilogy starring Tom Holland are Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant) and Tony Revolori ( Flash). Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also confirmed in the feature.

Watch the trailer for Spider-Man 3: