Splinter Cell Remake Announced by Ubisoft

THE Ubisoft announced this Wednesday (15) that it is developing a remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, the first game in the franchise that was originally released in 2002.

According to the studio’s website, the project is in the hands of Ubisoft Toronto, responsible for Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and still at an early stage of development.

The aim of the remake is to revamp the original, but keep all of its essence — especially the linear structure and stealth. “It has to be a remake rather than a remaster. We are still in the early stages, but we guarantee that we will keep the essence of the game intact, in everything that formed the identity of Splinter Cell“explained the producer Matt West.

Also, the creative director Chris Auth warned that this is a fresh start for the franchise. “With this remake, we are building a solid foundation for the future of Splinter Cell,” he added.

The remake will be developed with the Snowdrop graphics engine, which is also being used in new games from avatar and Star Wars from Ubisoft. In addition, the company released a commemorative video of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to celebrate the novelty.

the remake of Splinter Cell it has no release forecast yet.