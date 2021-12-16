Splinter Cell Remake is officially announced by Ubisoft

Sam Fisher will return in the new generation

After rumors about a new Splinter Cell, and Ubisoft presents PC gamers with Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, now the developer confirms that Splinter Cell remake development is underway. Rest assured that there is still no trailer, not even a cinematic, but the developers have commented on the game’s production.

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be focused on new generation consoles. The Splinter remake is being developed on the developer’s own graphics engine, Snowdrop, but the version is being used in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, in addition to the upcoming Star Wars game that is in Ubisoft’s hands.

Game producer Matt West says the game will be a remake, as the “gamer audience now has an even more refined palate”, even though the original 2019 title was “amazing and revolutionary” at the time. “What we’re trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games stays intact,” says the producer.



“From a technical perspective, if I had to sum it up in a few words in terms of difference (remaster and remake), what we’re doing here is exploration and innovation. We have a new graphics engine and a new generation of consoles to take advantage of, so technology is an area that we don’t want to be stuck in the past,” says Peter Handrinos, technical producer.

Chris Authy, creative director of the Splinter Cell remake emphasizes that the stealth mechanics are what made the franchise what it is. “Splinter Cell […] it was ‘stealth redefined’ with a big focus on the right gameplay above all and delivering an ideal: be a ghost. It is important for us to preserve the sense of ownership of the game, supporting players who observe the situation, make their plans, use their gadgets, and are creatively smarter than enemies to deal with the challenges presented”, comments the creative director .

Some of the team’s developers have worked on big games, according to Matt West, and he says what he likes most about Splinter Cell’s maps “is that every square inch represents intentionality.” Chris Authy adds on the matter by saying that “a big part of the appeal that Splinter Cell brings is the flawless planning, execution and satisfaction felt when you go and absolutely dominate every encounter.”

The developers make it very clear that they are working on adapting the game that started the Splinter Cell franchise to bring it back updated and adapted for today’s consoles. “We are going to ask ourselves: ‘where does it make sense to innovate? […] We want to bring them something new, but that still connects them with that feeling they had two decades ago,” says Peter Handrinos. “With this remake, we’re building a solid foundation for the future of Splinter Cell,” concludes the director creative.



The game is still in the early stages of development and Ubisoft Toronto is hiring the game’s production team and it shouldn’t show up anytime soon. If you want to check out the entire interview with the developers in full, take a look here.

Source: Ubisoft