Startup Olist is worth US$ 1.5 billion after investment and is the new Brazilian ‘unicorn’ – Link

Curitiba has become a nursery of unicorns, startups valued at $1 billion. After Ebanx and MadeiraMadeira, the capital of Paraná has another technology company in the select club of giant startups in Brazil: Olist, specialized in e-commerce. The company revealed this Wednesday, 15th, that it received a contribution of US$ 186 million (approximately R$ 1 billion), which made its valuation reach US$ 1.5 billion, as revealed to the state Tiago Dalvi, founder of the startup.

The round takes place eight months after Olist raised BRL 144 million, in an additional contribution to the November 2020 round of BRL 310 million. The investment was led by the Wellington Management fund. Names such as Airbnb, Uber and WeWork appear in the firm’s portfolio. SoftBank, Corton Capital, Valor Capital, Goldman Sachs, Globo Ventures and investor Kevin Efrusy (who has investments made in Nubank, Ebanx and Sami) also participated in the round.

Founded in 2015, Olist gained market initially by helping physical stores to sell in marketplaces such as Mercado Livre and Amazon. In 2021, however, the company gained new muscle to create an environment that can meet all the needs of a retailer: logistics, financial services and business management. The company has purchased four companies in the last 12 months to fuel the growth of services, one of which is PAX, which specializes in logistics.

Olist, by Tiago Dalvi, surpasses valuation of US$ 1 billion

Today, 80% of the packages of Olist’s 45 thousand customers circulate through the company’s “internal mesh” – the rest circulates through partners such as Loggi, Jadlog and Correios. The company has 4,000 self-employed drivers and 20 temporary cargo centers (known as crossdocking).

Of course, as the scope of operation grew, Olist needed capital – the company had, in December 2020, 500 employees and already has 1,400. It is something that should be repeated with the new contribution, which will be aimed at consolidating the new range of products and growth – in the first quarter of 2022, the company expects to hire another 300 people. In addition, there is a territorial extension of the company.

“At our current stage, we no longer have room to choose between product expansion or geographic expansion,” he tells state Dalvi. “In Brazil, we are going to invest more in the marketplace and more in the e-commerce tool. We are going to start operations in Mexico as our gateway to the world. It is the first country, but it is certainly not the last,” he said.

According to him, the choice for Mexico, a trend as a first step towards internationalization among Brazilian startups, came after careful analysis. “After looking at more than a dozen countries, Mexico was our choice for several reasons: market profile, consumer profile, partner profile and maturity of the innovation ecosystem,” he says.

Dalvi says that the arrival in Mexico must have more product complexity than what the company had when it took its first steps in Brazil. In other words, the debut will not only be a facilitator for entry into e-commerce. “The rules here don’t apply to other markets. The good news is that Mexico accelerates faster than Brazil accelerated in the beginning, so we started with more service options than when we started here.”

Despite the differences, the Mexican expansion should take place by repeating some formulas already tested here. The executive says that this can happen through acquisitions – the company’s aim is not only on Mexican startups, but also on other companies around the world. “E-commerce allows us to look at different places”, he says.

On turning into a ‘unicorn’, Dalvi shrugs: “My wife said today: ‘contemplate what you’ve achieved’. But I can’t. I’m anxious for the next step. Turning into a unicorn is just a scratch in the sand. We want to go. much further away”. Was he talking about an IPO? “It’s still too early to talk about an IPO. We need to focus on the current plan.”