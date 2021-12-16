“Stay, Diego Costa”, shout the fans of Atlético-MG after winning the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

More than 2,000 athletics held the party at the Arena da Baixada. They saw Atlético-MG beat Athletico-PR again and seal the conquest of the Copa do Brasil. All players had their names sung. But one caught my attention: Diego Costa.

The striker, who was not listed because of an injury suffered in the first leg of the decision, went to the field to receive the medal and lift the cup with his teammates. Then the name was shouted, accompanied by a request:

“Stay, Diego Costa! Stay, Diego Costa!”

1 of 2 Diego Costa becomes a photographer at Atlético’s Copa do Brasil party — Photo: Globo Diego Costa becomes a photographer at Atlético’s Copa do Brasil party — Photo: Globo

After the game, the player praised the Atletico group and said he was grateful for the possibility of playing for a club like Atlético. He stressed that he was very well received and that, at all times, he felt a lot of affection from his teammates.

– From the minute I got here, people hugged me, so I only have words of thanks. I don’t have anything to talk about the staff, the co-workers. Staff always tried to give me as much affection as possible, so I am very grateful – he said.

About the future, he only stated that he hopes to win titles. The player, who has a contract until the end of 2022, does not have a guaranteed stay at the club, a situation created by the athlete who gave an interview, after winning the Brazilian Nationals, saying that he did not know if he would stay at Galo in 2022.