STF forms majority due to vaccination passport or quarantine requirement for those who do not have proof | Politics

The judgment takes place in a virtual plenary, in which ministers enter the vote electronically in the STF system. Barroso’s decision was taken last Saturday (11) and responded to a request from the Rede Sustentabilidade party.

Most ministers followed Barroso’s vote, maintaining the passport requirement, but establishing that Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil who traveled abroad after December 14 and, upon returning, do not present proof of vaccination shall:

confirm the negative Covid-19 test;

do a 5-day quarantine, which will only end with a new negative test.

According to the minister’s decision, those who traveled before the 14th must, upon returning, present proof of a negative Covid test.

Until the last update of this article, ministers Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and Luiz Fux had voted, all in favor of Barroso’s thesis. The trial ends this Thursday (16), at 23:59.

Still in the vote, Barroso proposed: “It is up to the health authorities to regulate the monitoring and consequences of non-compliance with such determinations.”

Barroso understands that the control of proof of vaccination can be done by airlines at the time of boarding, as is already done with the PCR test and the declaration to Anvisa.

As established by the government, foreigners who do not present a passport may be prevented from entering the country.

For the STF minister, the presentation of the certificate represents “a measure to induce vaccination, duly approved by the Federal Supreme Court, to prevent the risk of contamination of the people who live here from increasing upon return”.

Vaccine passport: understand the determinations of the STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso

The requirement for a vaccine passport was proposed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to the federal government. When commenting on the matter, President Jair Bolsonaro distorted the proposal, saying that Anvisa wanted to “close the airspace”, and called the passport a “leash”.

On December 9, the government published an ordinance in which it required proof of vaccination or compliance with quarantine for anyone who wanted to enter Brazil without being vaccinated. Faced with the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health application that houses the receipt, the government decided to suspend the ordinance.

However, in response to a request from the Network, Barroso determined the requirement for the vaccine’s passport. This is the decision now being analyzed by the STF plenary.