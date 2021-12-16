STF has majority to maintain mandatory vaccination passport, but Barroso admits quarantine

Ministers followed the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, on the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination to enter Brazil; however, Barroso himself voted for the option of a quarantine plus a negative test
THE Federal Court of Justice (STF) formed a majority to maintain the minister’s decision Luis Roberto Barroso which determined the obligatory nature of the so-called “vaccine passport” against Covid-19 for travelers arriving in Brazil. The majority was formed this Wednesday afternoon, 16, and the vote took place in the virtual plenary of the Court. However, Barroso – who had determined the mandatory nature of the receipt in an injunction last Saturday, 11 – decided that the presentation of the receipt could be replaced by a negative test, followed by a five-day quarantine and a new exam. The option is valid for Brazilians living in Brazil and abroad and is not available to foreigners arriving in the country. Accompanying Barroso, ministers Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and Luiz Fux voted in favor. The trial is scheduled to end at 23:59 on Thursday, 16, and ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques have yet to take a stand. In this type of judgment, there is no face-to-face session, with ministers depositing their votes in the STF system.
In his decision, Barroso, who is the rapporteur of the case, stated that “it is up to the health authorities to regulate the monitoring and consequences of non-compliance with such determinations” and understood that the control of the receipt can be done by the airlines on boarding. “The daily entry of thousands of travelers into the country, the approach of the end of the year festivities, pre-carnival events and the carnival itself, capable of attracting large numbers of tourists, and the threat of promoting anti-vaccine tourism, given the imprecision in the rules that require proof, constitute an unequivocal imminent risk, which authorizes the granting of the injunction”, said the minister in Saturday’s decision.