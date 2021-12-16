STF has majority to maintain mandatory vaccination passport, but Barroso admits quarantine

Ministers followed the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, on the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination to enter Brazil; however, Barroso himself voted for the option of a quarantine plus a negative test

Valter Campanato/Brasil Agency Decision was taken on the virtual plenary of the Court



THE Federal Court of Justice (STF) formed a majority to maintain the minister’s decision Luis Roberto Barroso which determined the obligatory nature of the so-called “vaccine passport” against Covid-19 for travelers arriving in Brazil. The majority was formed this Wednesday afternoon, 16, and the vote took place in the virtual plenary of the Court. However, Barroso – who had determined the mandatory nature of the receipt in an injunction last Saturday, 11 – decided that the presentation of the receipt could be replaced by a negative test, followed by a five-day quarantine and a new exam. The option is valid for Brazilians living in Brazil and abroad and is not available to foreigners arriving in the country. Accompanying Barroso, ministers Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and Luiz Fux voted in favor. The trial is scheduled to end at 23:59 on Thursday, 16, and ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques have yet to take a stand. In this type of judgment, there is no face-to-face session, with ministers depositing their votes in the STF system.