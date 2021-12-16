Sthe Matos says he wants to look for Mirella: ‘I want to apologize’ – Entertainment

The involvement between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves within The Farm 13 it’s still giving something to talk about outside of reality. This Wednesday (15), the two participated in the Podcast Link, presented by Lucas Maciel and Léo Dias, and talked about their relationship at the headquarters. During the conversation, the ex-pean said that she wants to look for Mirella to apologize.

“I want to ask, yes, sorry to Mirella, to Victor. Really, it wasn’t my intention, this affection, this friendship ended up happening there. I really didn’t want it all to have affected that way. Forgive me. Putting me in my place, no It was something cool, I didn’t want to be going through it either, I didn’t want to get paid that way. The only thing I can do right now is to apologize,” said Sthe.

The influencer also spoke about the end of her relationship with Victor Igoh. “When I joined, I had a totally different view. For me, he was the man I was going to get engaged, marry, have children, the man of my life. For me he was the prince. Then I saw other things like this that I didn’t know about . I know I made a lot of mistakes, yes, I admit it. However, on the other hand, there I noticed another Victor that I hadn’t seen before, with a lot of other information that even the internet didn’t have access to,” she said.

“If all that happened in my life, I put it in God’s hands. When something happens, it hurts a lot, I won’t say it’s been easy, but I prefer to believe that everything is for a purpose,” he added.

Watch the full interview here: