Sthe Matos says he was never attracted to Dynho Alves

Since Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves were eliminated from farm 13 last night (14), there is nothing to talk about other than their new relationship status: singles! The subject has been the subject of several interviews, including one held today (15) by journalist Léo Dias at Podcast Link, in which Sthe stated that he was never attracted to Dynho.

“Really, I never felt any kind of attraction to Dynho“, declared Sthe. She also said that she didn’t feel Dynho’s attraction to her at all. “That I could observe, no“.

“Inside I had no dimension of how things out here were being seen. I had no dimension! For me it was really affection there, a friendship that I had built, it was a person who liked to be close, to talk a lot, who I identified a lot“, defended himself Sthe Matos.

By putting yourself in the place of MC Mirella, watching all the videos from abroad, Sthe he said he wouldn’t have liked the pictures either and apologized. “I even apologize for having hurt anyone and everyone, for having hurt her, my ex… But really, it wasn’t intentional and I do regret it, because if I knew it would have all this repercussion out here, I would never have had it. all this approximation like this“, he said.

Sthe stops following ex-fiancé Victor Igoh on Instagram

Despite being considered “plant” in “The Farm 13“, Sthe Matos has been the real protagonist of the edition since it was eliminated, along with Dynho Alves, last Tuesday (14). Now that you are aware of everything that happened during the confinement, the influencer decided to stop following Victor Igoh, her ex-fiancé, on Instagram.

Sthe Matos learned of the separation shortly after his elimination from “The Farm 13“. During the Eliminated Live, with Lidi Lisbon and Lucas Selfie, the woman from Bahia said that she already left the confinement suspicious and when she arrived for the last party of the edition, Liziane told her that she was single.

During the chat with presenters and Dynho Alves, Sthe he fled from all accusations that he would have an interest in the dancer and, despite admitting some mistakes, went on to say that their relationship was only one of affection and friendship. Victor Igoh, who was on the live, even made fun of the statements in the comments.