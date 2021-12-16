Sthe’s ex says love is over and praises Mirella’s beauty · TV News

Victor Igoh, ex-fiancé of Sthefane Matos, vented about the end of the relationship. This Wednesday (15), the digital influencer said that his love for being eliminated from A Fazenda 13 is over and praised the beauty of MC Mirella, Dynho Alves’ ex-wife.

“There were several moments of understanding, passing over, accepting in my head. After a few situations, I realized that there was indeed a breakup, a break in what I believed. So, I decided to put an end to the engagement. Let’s talk, however about relationship, it no longer makes sense, related to husband and wife,” said Igoh.

In an interview with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, the digital influencer said that he intends to continue being friends with Sthefane. “My heart could no longer sustain that there. My decision came, in fact, after a dialogue I saw”, he added.

The businessman also denied that he betrayed his ex-peoa: “Every day it’s a mess with the business I’m betraying. I’m used to it, I’ll debate? Culturally, a man is worthless. Because he’s betrayed in other relationships, I don’t have a problem none to say that, I don’t think it’s pretty. I’ve never cheated on her.”

Questioned by the presenter, Igoh replied that Mirella and Deolane Bezerra are “beautiful” and that Gkay is “very beautiful”.

