Stocks continue to rise after Fomc; BC’s inflation report and more issues that will move the market today

World markets operate at a high on the morning of Thursday (16), even after the decision to accelerate the pace of reducing the purchase of assets (tapering) announced by the Federal Reserve (Fed) the day before, projecting an increase in interest rates in the coming years that, in principle, could have a negative impact on equity markets. But heightened optimism about the US economy and indications that the Fed is keeping an eye on the data to calibrate its next decisions have ultimately led to heightened sentiment in the markets.

Speaking the day before the decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that curbing inflation is now the key to sustaining economic activity. But this is not an easy task, as other disruptions to everyday life caused by Ômicron can again interfere with the entire supply chain, also causing labor problems, thus raising costs and causing a new inflationary process.

After the Fed, today is the turn of the British BoE (9:00 am) and the ECB (9:45 am) to decide their monetary policies, and the expectation for both is that they will postpone any tightening measures.

On the domestic agenda, at 8 am, the inflation report for the fourth quarter of this year was released, with a focus on the Central Bank’s assessments of projections for the IPCA and activity, which could justify the hawkish message from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

The BC revised its GDP forecast for 2021 from a 4.7% increase to a 4.4% increase; for 2022, the advance projection increased from 2.1% to 1.0%. In the basic scenario, the expectation is for an increase of 10.2% for this year and 4.7% for next year.

Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices advance this Thursday morning (16), even after the Fed signaled it would be aggressive to reduce the bond-buying program, predicting three increases in interest rates in 2022.

The American BC will begin to accelerate the reduction in the pace of its asset purchases in January.

Positive investor reaction even amid more signals hawkish (harsh, showing concern for inflation) of the Fed was interpreted in different ways by analysts and investors.

“Without any clear evidence as to why this (the markets rally) happened, we can assume it could have been a position hedging move, as the market as a whole was long in dollars and increasing short in equities. Perhaps some participants expected a larger effect on earnings after a potentially more aggressive Fed,” Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at the JFD Group, told MarketWatch.

Marcos Mollica, manager of Opportunity Total, pointed out that the Federal Reserve indicated three interest rate hikes in 2022, while the consensus was two increases per year. There will be another three in 2023 and two in 2024. However, the Fed indicated an anticipation of the hikes without significantly changing the terminal rate, from 1.75% to 2.25%, which mitigated the impact of the decision on the market a little, he said. .

In addition, investors echoed Powell’s speech. He said the organization could raise the base interest rate in the United States even before the goal of full employment is reached, pointing out that a strong participation of the American workforce could take longer than usual to be resumed.

Despite this reading of US employment, Powell said there is “very rapid” progress toward maximum employment.

The official also pointed out that the BC has not yet made a decision on when it will increase the Fed funds rate after the tapering ends.

It is also worth noting that more economic data from the US will be released this Thursday, including the start of housing and unemployment insurance claims at 10:30 am. The industrial production for November leaves at 11:15 am.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.46%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.57%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.72%

Asia

Asian markets closed in positive territory, with Japan’s Nikkei rising more than 2%.

Nikkei (Japan), +2.13% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.75% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.23% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.57% (closed)

Europe

European markets are also trading higher as investors digest the US central bank’s decision.

Also pay attention to the ECB and BoE meetings today. The expectation is that the Bank of England will choose not to raise interest rates and instead wait until February. The explosion of cases of omicron left the scenario more confused, because, before the new variant, it was almost consensual that the BoE would raise interest rates still in 2021.

The European Central Bank is expected to reiterate that the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) ends in March, as planned, and may announce a separate program, the Asset Purchase Program, which may, at least temporarily, take over purchases of titles.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.17%

Dax (Germany), +1.85%

CAC 40 (France), +1.39%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.23%

Commodities

Oil prices soar as demand for fuel in the United States rises, and the Fed’s decision to fight inflation before it derails the US economy has also boosted prices.

WTI Oil, +1.10%, at US$ 71.65 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.89%, at US$ 74.54 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian exchange rose +2.75% to RMB 673.00, equivalent to $105.71

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.57% to $48,835.30 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Agenda of the day

Brazil

8:00 am: BC released 4th Quarter Inflation Report

USA

10:30 am: November construction start data

10:30 am: Requests for weekly unemployment benefits, with a Refinitiv projection of 200 thousand requests

11:15 am: November industrial production, projected to rise by 0.7% on a monthly basis

11:45 am: preliminary December industry and services PMIs

Europe

9 am: Bank of England monetary policy

9:45 am: ECB monetary policy decision

to stay on the radar

The federal government sent a request to reserve resources of R$ 2.5 billion in the 2022 budget for salary readjustments. The figure, according to sources heard by Valor, should not specify careers in the budget piece, but mostly or even totally, it should be directed to security forces – Federal Police, Highway Police and Penitentiary Department.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been pressuring the team headed by Paulo Guedes for salary readjustments to civil servants after two years of freezing.

Also highlighted, despite the resistance to the privatization of Correios in the Senate, the government set a deadline to pass the bill in Congress and, thus, carry out the privatization of the company before the end of the current government’s term. The approval of the Legislative must go out by April 2022 so that there is time to complete the other procedures for privatization.

According to the special secretary of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), Martha Seillier, without changing the law, the process is not going to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which will precisely check the legality of the project, if it has been approved by the Congress. This is where the Senate starts to be an obstacle to the process.

3. Chamber approves PEC of Precatório in second round

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, yesterday (15), in the second round, by 332 votes in favor, 141 against and one abstention, the base text of the PEC dos Precatório.

The proposal had returned for analysis by deputies after undergoing changes during the course of the Federal Senate. As there were no new changes, the text is going to be promulgated by the National Congress.

The Precatório PEC opens fiscal space in excess of R$ 100 billion in the 2022 Budget, by limiting the payment of precatório – which are federal debts recognized by the Judiciary and with no possibility of appeal – and a change in the calculation methodology of the spending ceiling (part already in effect).

Project corrects income tax exemption range to BRL 3.3 thousand per month

The rapporteur for the reform of the Income Tax (IR), senator Angelo Coronel (PSD), presented a separate bill that corrects the IRPF table as of January.

If the text is approved, the exemption range will go from R$1.9 thousand to R$3.3 thousand monthly. There is no more time to approve the project in 2021, but the decision of the rapporteur puts the government on a fair skirt, because the correction of the exemption range to five minimum wages (BRL 5.5 thousand) was a promise of Bolsonaro’s campaign in 2018. The theme should come back with force in next year’s election.

Alckmin talks with national PSB president about his affiliation

After leaving the PSDB, Geraldo Alckmin should join the PSB in the coming weeks and pave the way for being vice president of Lula’s slate, according to a report by Valor. The former toucan spoke by phone about his affiliation with the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, in the late afternoon.

Guedes’ speeches

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes announced this Wednesday that he had signed a measure to close the mission in Brazil of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an entity he has criticized for differences in relation to economic projections.

In a presentation at the “Moderniza Brasil” event, at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Guedes complained about the IMF’s performance. The minister said that he took the decision to dismiss the IMF mission in Brazil, arguing that the group has been making wrong predictions about the country’s economic recovery.

4. Covid

The UK is suffering amid a wave of Covid cases, with a growing number related to the omicron variant, as it rushes to give booster shots to as many people as possible.

Early studies show that booster doses restore much of the lost vaccine protection through a natural decrease in immunity and increase the body’s ability to fight omicrons in the event of an infection.

As such, the UK, US and European countries are doing everything they can to accelerate their booster dose programs, given the urgent need to protect citizens and prevent healthcare services from becoming overwhelmed.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 150, a drop of 31% compared to the level of 14 days before, according to information from the press consortium, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 4,709, which represents a drop of 47% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 136,195,910 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 63.84% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,374,514 people, which represents 75.18% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 21,694,778 people.

5. Corporate Radar

Hapvida (HAPV3) and Notre Dame Intermédica ([ativo=GNID3])

Hapvida (HAPV3) announced on Wednesday that the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) has approved, without restrictions, the company’s merger with NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3).

“The next stage includes the publication of the order and a period of 15 days for any possible manifestations of the Court of Cade”, said Hapvida in the relevant fact.

The superintendence’s analysis concluded that the combination of the two companies would not harm the competitiveness of the private health insurance market in Brazil.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) informed that it received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue Service in the amount of R$ 500 million. The fine – which includes interest – refers to Income Tax and the capital gain that was determined by foreign shareholders of Cetip, which was acquired in 2017. B3 will try to challenge the tax assessment notice.

Tim (TIMS3)

Tim (TIMS3) approved the payment of R$560 million in interest-on-equity bonds (JCP). The amount will be paid on January 25, 2022, based on the shareholding position on December 21.

Fleury (FLRY3)

Fleury (FLRY3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$30.04 million, corresponding to R$0.09479401498 per share. The benefit will be paid to shareholders on December 30th.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

