story of Brasilia’s most beloved couple hits the big screen

posted on 12/15/2021 00:01 / updated on 12/15/2021 06:22



(credit: Bruno Pimentel/Disclosure)

“Eduardo and Mônica have returned to Brasília and our friendship will be missed in the summer”, sang Renato Russo in the remarkable song Eduardo e Mônica. When the leader of the Legião Urbana set to music the picturesque chronicle developed in the federal capital, in 1986, he certainly did not imagine the longevity of his characters, so much so that the improbable love story is reborn, in 2021, as a national work, with a national premiere deserved in Brasilia.

With the presence of director René Sampaio and part of the cast, guests watched, firsthand, the feature, starring Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone, who give life to the iconic couple from Brasilia. “The film is a love letter to Brasília,” said René Sampaio to mail just before the session starts. The director believes in identifying the city’s public with the first movie adaptation of the couple’s history. “We made a love triangle, Eduardo, Mônica and the city of Brasília”, explains the filmmaker.

“Brasília is very well represented, photographed in this film”, points out Gabriel Leone. The actor believes that because René is one of the capital’s children, he had greater affection when portraying the city on the big screen. “René is passionate about Brasília. As he says: the city is a character in the film”, complements Eduardo from the film.

Leone also remembered all the expectations that the film carries. “I took the test in 2015, we recorded it in 2018 and it will only debut in 2022. With that time, the expectation has only increased and increased”, emphasizes the actor, highlighting the importance of living the character. “It’s a huge responsibility, these are characters that the public has loved for a long time,” he says. Eager for the audience’s reaction, the artist believes that viewers will have an emotional experience. “For sure, the audience will be thrilled, at least that’s what I hope,” he says jokingly.











Expectation

“She said things about Planalto Central”, the song’s excerpt made perfect sense to the 900 guests who attended the exhibition in ParkShopping’s rooms. Around 9 pm, the atmosphere was one of anxiety among those present. For Tatiana Lima, 47, a friend of director René Sampaio, the moment was one of pride for her friend and for the work. According to her, Legião Urbana has always been a reference, so much so that, at age 13, she enjoyed the band’s first concert.

“The songs always watered my entire adolescence, and Eduardo and Mônica was always more special, because it’s a song that talks about love, but a love without prejudice, which at the time was not so common. In the 1980s I was in a phase the beginning of a relationship, so the music made us think about our own life”, he commented. Excited, she believes the movie will stay for life.

Like Tatiana, spectator Marcos Vinicius Lima, 45, also recognizes the youth’s identification with the music that inspires the film. “The songs always told a little about what we used to live in Brasília, and that’s really cool. I’ve always recognized myself in the lyrics and in the stories, so having a film that can identify that is a privilege,” he said. A friend of the director for years, Marcos followed some filming in the Federal District and declared that the film will be a success.

History

The film, recorded in Brasília about the couple who are meeting and, despite countless differences, fall in love and live a love story and overcome real obstacles, will only reach movie theaters in the country from January onwards. However, Brasília was chosen for the premiere as it was the setting for this novel.

René Sampaio is a filmmaker from Brasilia and passionate about the work of Renato Russo, so much so that he has already adapted Faroeste Caboclo for cinema. Even though it was shot in 2018, the film’s release underwent several delays due to the pandemic, as René wanted the production to be in theaters.

Despite being a universal story, about love and unexpected encounters, Eduardo and Mônica “touches” the heart of Brasiliense in a unique way. When the characters meet at Parque da Cidade and Eduardo goes on a “camel”, only the residents of the capital understood that that slang means bicycle. Russo represented the city like few others and brought local history throughout Brazil.

With the work of René Sampaio, Eduardo and Mônica conquered the world and were presented at international festivals. Now, finally, they will be able to show the audience that understands what “a weird party with weird people” is.