Subscribers will get Crunchyroll Premium Mega Fan

That Xbox Game Pass subscribers are entitled to various benefits everyone knows. But an extra privilege doesn’t hurt anyone, does it?

This Wednesday (15), Xbox announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have access – at no additional cost – to Crunchyroll Premium. This package allows unlimited access to the Crunchyroll collection, ad-free, on up to four screens and even has the option to watch it offline, that is, without the need for an internet connection.

Image: Xbox/Crunchyroll

According to the senior manager of Xbox in Brazil, Bruno Motta, the partnership came about due to the fact that many of the players and subscribers of the Microsoft service – which has in the catalog games like Stardew Valley, It Takes Two, Among Us, Final Fantasy XIII – 2, Halo Infinite and a multitude of other games – also accompany and are big fans of anime.

Players who do not have a Crunchyroll subscription will be able to redeem a free coupon that will give access to the platform’s Premium: Mega Fan service for 75 days, equivalent to two months and fifteen days. To find the coupon, simply go to the Perks gallery on your console, Xbox PC app, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Offer must be redeemed before February 8, 2022, don’t miss out!

