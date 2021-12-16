SUS revolutionized Brazilian health, despite poor management and little money – 12/15/2021 – Drauzio Varella

At the opening of the London Olympics, the British placed three letters in the center of the pitch: NHS. They were referring to the National Health Service, the country’s greatest pride. Imagine the criticisms, dear reader, if we had done the same: SUS, in the middle of the field in that spectacle that was the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro.

The SUS is the most reviled institution in Brazilian life. We only got some idea of ​​its importance when we realized that without it the pandemic would have caused an even more devastating tragedy.

The NHS, however, is a small system compared to the SUS. It is much easier to organize healthcare in a country with 67 million inhabitants, owner of a colonial empire until yesterday, with one of the highest educational levels in the world and per capita income almost four times higher than ours.

What I want to see is to bring health to 213 million people, of which, according to the IBGE, 52 million are poor and 13 million live below the poverty line, spread over a territory of continental dimensions, with abysmal income inequalities. If we add the poor Brazilians with those who are in misery, we arrive at the population of the United Kingdom.

I say these things, dear reader, because of an article I read in The Guardian newspaper, whose headline is “Almost 6 million people are on the waiting list for hospital treatment in England.”

The waiting list for non-urgent treatments includes knee surgeries, femur implants, cataracts and many others. Last October, there were 5,975,216 people in line, thus one in ten UK citizens.

Under the NHS Constitution, no fewer than 92% of patients must be hospitalized within a maximum of 18 weeks, counting from the day the general practitioner requested admission. However, 34% (more than 2 million) are still waiting beyond that period. Worse still, 312,000 have been waiting for a vacancy for over a year.

Labor accuse the Conservative government of administrative errors in running the NHS, which would have entered the pandemic with a deficit of 100,000 professionals in health services and 112,000 in social assistance.

Associations that bring together doctors, nurses and managers have warned that patient safety is in danger. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that there are 6,000 deaths a year from inadequate care in overcrowded emergency services. The number of people forced to wait more than 12 hours to get a bed in emergencies exceeds 10,000.

Dear reader, I do not present these data to belittle the British system, one of the best in the world, which was implemented over 70 years ago, but to show how difficult it is to provide universal hospital care.

Brazil has about 500 thousand beds. In SUS, there are two beds for every thousand inhabitants; number that reaches 3.5 in Supplementary Health. As the World Health Organization considers three beds per thousand inhabitants the minimum necessary, the technicians estimate that there are around 150 thousand beds in the public system, while there are vacancies in private hospitals.

Hospitalizations are expensive and distance patients from their families and the community. The modern trend is to invest in primary care, to prevent people from getting sick and offer home treatment for those who need it.

Brazil has one of the most praised primary care programs in the world: the Family Health Strategy, with more than 42,000 teams made up of up to 12 health agents, a nursing assistant, a nurse, a doctor, a dentist or technician in oral health.

About two-thirds of the population receive monthly visits from the 265,000 health agents who work from house to house. We have more agents spread across the country than soldiers in the armed forces. This

contingent, in contact with the 43,000 Basic Health Units, has been decreasing and may further reduce the number of hospitalizations, a problem that even a rich country like England cannot solve.

With only 33 years of life, SUS is the largest income distribution program in the country, in front of it, Bolsa Família is a little help.

It is an under construction system that requires active participation from all of us. Insufficient funding, poor management and administrative problems are not lacking, but he made the greatest revolution in the history of Brazilian medicine. Before cursing him, bend your tongue.