“Swallow the Stress”: Berlin Subway Creates Edible Marijuana Pass

Christmas shopping, crowded transportation, transit, extra work. The end of the year is usually a dish full of stress. With a view to providing relief from the concerns of its users, the Berlin Transport Company (BVG) adopted an unusual strategy: an edible ticket of cannabis (marijuana) for anxious travelers to “swallow the stress”.

According to the company, the ticket is edible and has the essence of hemp oil, obtained from the seeds of cannabis — a substance that helps to slow down. The ticket is made from “dusted” edible paper, known as rice paper.

In addition to the calming effect, the ticket has “intense nutty flavor”.

no exaggerations

The product, which is legalized in Germany, does not contain psychoactive substances — which makes its consumption “harmless”. The company also emphasizes that the order is made directly at its service stations. “No talking to money changers, no requests on the deep web, our ticket is requested at BVG transport centers, in a completely legal manner”, they explain.

The ticket is part of a limited edition and will only be sold until next Friday (17), at BVG subway and bus stations. The ticket is valid for 24 hours and costs 8.80 euros — around R$ 56.14.

Despite the unusual campaign, the BVG emphasized being “against any form of drug use”. Check out the video that presents the idea below.

Traveling by subway has just become a transcendent experience. If you understand us.