Tereza Seiblitz makes another vent about André Gonçalves: ‘She cursed her daughter in every way’

Mother of André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter, Tereza Seiblitz made a new outburst about the pension debt of R$ 109 thousand that the actor has with Manuela Seiblitz, 22 years old. In an account published on Instagram, the actress said that the actor cursed his daughter “in every way” when she took over, at age 18, the claims for the pension.

“André now opens his mouth to say that Manuela wants his harm and doesn’t even know how old she is. It’s not 23, it’s 22,” said Tereza. “I’m writing this because I know there are a lot of women who go through this type of injury that my daughter and I are going through. I don’t want any more relationships with this guy.”

Read more: Cynthia Benini post in solidarity with Tereza Seiblitz

“It is sad and revolting to see a father expose his children in this way,” said Tereza. “When Manuela was registered, when she was 4 months old, it was me, my friend Emilio and him to look for his (André) identity card, which was kept in a bar in Gávea because of a debt,” revealed the actress.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



In the same post, Tereza claims that André Gonçalves “never had a daily life” with his daughter. “I didn’t take weekends or on Wednesdays, as is common. The only time I asked him to go to the pediatrician with me, I almost lost time because he didn’t show up”. According to Manuela’s mother, André “did several dates” with her daughter. “He called, told me he would come and he wouldn’t. She was waiting, and nothing.”

The actress says that André paid child support “whenever he wanted”. And he added that “he sometimes came with flashy gifts.” “When the meetings took place, they were affectionate and festive. Around her 9 years of age, he reduced his pension out of the blue. I was already out of a contract. I tried to talk. He said ‘no, let the lawyers talk.'”

See too: André Gonçalves tried a loan, but the Revenue entered into negotiations

At the time, Tereza received a fax in reply in which André regulated the visits to which he was entitled. “Going back to the pension, I did what he [André] he asked and the lawyers started talking. The day he saw that he would have to pay the agreed pension, he called me yelling at me.”

“This was unfolding, with him paying as much as he wanted when he wanted, until Manuela, aged 18, had to be ahead. He cursed her in every way,” says Tereza.

understand the case

At the end of November, André Gonçalves was ordered under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for his daughter Valentina’s child support debts — estimated at R$ 350,000 — as a result of his old relationship with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini.

A week after the case came to light, André Gonçalves became the target of a new arrest warrant for the same reason, only this time with his eldest daughter as the plaintiff. Manuela, 23, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food. The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court in the capital and is awaiting the judge’s decision.

Actor André Gonçalves during an interview at the house where he lives with his wife Danielle Winits Photo: Maurício Val/Divulgação

Manuela, who charges a monthly pension of R$6,000, did not accept the late payment of the R$20,000 agreement offered by Gonçalves last October and is now also asking for her father’s imprisonment for a debt of R$109,000.

André Gonçalves: With a new arrest warrant, the actor vents: ‘I’m going to end my career’

The actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those unable to pay child support in Brazil and spoke of the hurt he feels for no longer having a good relationship with his daughters – he is blocked from contacting them on social networks.

“They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad name for my kids, but I think the situation I’m going through without having to go through is unspeakable,” said the actor, to GLOBO. — The way out is not the prison. I know the father that I am, that I want to be. I’m not a criminal. There is nothing that dismays me at the federal, state or municipal level.