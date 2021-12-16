‘Tesla didn’t take it seriously’: women report sexual harassment at the company – 12/15/2021

In the same week that Elon Musk was named Person of the Year by Time magazine, employees of the Tesla group, an electric vehicle manufacturer founded by the billionaire, formalized allegations of sexual harassment against co-workers.

According to Forbes magazine, six women filed a lawsuit alleging they were harassed. According to the accusations, the company would not have taken any action against the problem.

The employees are represented by attorney David A. Lowe who, in an interview with Forbes, said that “Tesla did not take sexual harassment seriously.” In November of this year, two other women filed a lawsuit alleging the same problem.

In all the actions brought against Tesla, former employees described the company as a work environment where it is normal for women to be “booed, coveted and touched inappropriately”. They say that coarse language is often used and that they have been groped by male peers.

Furthermore, they claim that the action of supervisors and staff in the human resources department is flawed in relation to harassment.

The six women worked at the factory in Fremont and at Tesla’s California facilities. They filed lawsuits against the company in the Superior Court of Alameda.

According to a report in Vice, the former employees used some methods to escape harassment while working, such as wearing baggy clothes, skipping breaks and asking to be removed from the harassers. Some of the complaints allege that the harassment generated anxiety and depression, which hindered career advancement.

It is not the first time

This is not the first time Tesla has received allegations of sexual harassment against women. A worker named Alize Brown, who joined Tesla while she was still nursing her newborn baby, claimed that her co-workers called her a “cow” and that she was “milking”—another reportedly referred to her bottom as a “wagon”. according to Vice.

Michaela Curran, another former Tesla employee, reports that her direct supervisor asked her to “shake her ass” for him, while another man reportedly asked her to masturbate him in the parking lot.

According to Vice, Alisa Blickman, another operative at the company, claims that a supervisor rubbed his hand on her lower back, whispered sexual comments and threatened her when she responded negatively.

SpaceX also at the whistleblower center

Tesla was not the first company run by the billionaire to have allegations of harassment. An engineer who left SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space technology company, last month detailed situations in which she claimed to have been groped and that she felt uncomfortable after defending herself against the actions of some colleagues.

Technology website The Verge heard from four other company employees who said they had either been harassed or witnessed harassment against co-workers.

“SpaceX as an organization values ​​the mission over employee well-being to the point where we have never seen significant actions taken against individuals who have committed acts of sexual harassment,” accused a former employee.

Ashley Kosak, an employee who even released a text about the harassment suffered at the company, said her intention is to make some people realize that what they are suffering is harassment — sexual and moral.

“I think until someone finally says ‘this is unacceptable,’ you find a mental way to accept that it’s okay,” he told The Verge.

In his publication, Kosak, who worked as a construction reliability engineer in Cape Canaveral, Florida, claimed that a co-worker grabbed his ass while he was still a new employee at the company. She describes yet another case in which another colleague rubbed her breasts during an event.

“Some of the men who work at SpaceX embrace women without consent, stare at women as they work, and interpret every social gathering as an opportunity to date (or beat up) women in the office,” she said.

So far, Tesla has not commented on the harassment allegations. Elon Musk, who uses Twitter a lot, also did not comment on the matter on the social network.