The Farm 13: After a party, Bil Araújo pees inside his room and is not guilty: “I didn’t go”; watch

We are on the final stretch of “A Fazenda 13“, but there is still time to “cause”. And that was exactly what Bil Araújo did, at dawn this Wednesday (15th). Intoxicated after participating in the last party of the edition, the pawn ended up peeing inside the room where the other confinement colleagues slept. My God!

At one point in the night, the boy got out of bed and, rather unsteadily, walked towards the mirror at one end of the room. It didn’t take long for him to do his physiological needs right there. The scene was captured by PlayPlus cameras. Afterwards, the ex-BBB went back to bed as if nothing had happened. A beep indicating an infraction was triggered, but none of the participants awoke to the noise.

During the morning, when the pedestrians were already awake, the warning of punishment came. Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes, Marina Ferrari and even Bil himself were stunned when they read the warning on the screen. “Guys, who did it? Did you pee outside the booth?”asked the man from Alagoas to the former No Limite. All denied. “I? I do not. It was one of the four of us”, returned the capixaba.

“I didn’t go or get up at night to pee”, said the comedian, who ended up being accused by Araújo. “Rico, you go to the bathroom a lot. I will search”, replied the model. “But I didn’t pee anywhere in the house, no”, assured the influencer. Marina then read the punishment aloud: “According to page 29 of the manual, it is forbidden to perform physiological needs outside the reserved spaces. For failure to comply with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You will be without a gym for 12 hours”.

Confused, the finalists then tried to find out what had happened. “Did anyone go to the stall?”, asked Bill. “Guys, there was a moment when I was on the farm, when I couldn’t come here, but the person from PR (production) said: ‘do it’”, reminded Rico. “In the stall?”asked Marina. “No…”, said the man from Alagoas. “Did you do it on the floor?”, asked the influencer.

“Down there”, explained the former MTV. “So, but did you do it outside?”, insisted Araújo. The comedian said yes and even tried to justify himself, but ended up taking the blame for the punishment. “So that’s it, right?”, concluded the ex-BBB. “Yeah, because I didn’t go”Solange said at last, shrugging. Watch the video below: