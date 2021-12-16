The Farm 13: OMG! Liziane Gutierrez throws drink at Erasmo and knocks Lary Bottino to the ground in BRABAS bullshit; come watch the scene!

The last party of “A Fazenda 13” really did the talking… As we had seen here earlier today, during the frenzy, Liziane Gutierrez made a big fuss with Lary Bottino, after having overturned a glass of drink in Erasmo Viana.

The surprising scenes were shown in this Wednesday’s edition of the program (15). In the sequence, the digital influencer appears tossing the drink in Erasmus’ face, and then Lary does the same thing with her former colleague in confinement when she is shocked by what she had seen.

“Are you fucking crazy?”exclaimed the former MTV. Lizi starts at Bottino, who lands hard on top of one of the decoration tables. “Are you crazy? You are crazy? Got here yesterday! Who are you? Respect the party! Respect the Dynho, respect Sthefane, dammit!”, shouted Gui Araujo’s friend, completely disgusted with the aggression. The others present soon tried to contain their confusion. Mileide Mihaile even asks Erasmus for patience, who had also been affected.

Liziane ignored the climate and continued teasing. “Look at her wanting to appear with ‘Cancelladynho'”he shouted, referring to the nickname Dynho Alves got out here. “Respect others, crazy! Who are you? Nobody knows you!”, fired Lary Bottino, while Aline Mineiro prevented her from going after Gutierrez. Adriane Galisteu revealed the necessary outcome: “Given the situation, Lizi was removed from the party”. “Talking bad about my friends, not f*cking! Wet Erasmus? You are crazy! I came from the favela, love!“, continued the ex-participant of the “On Vacation with Ex Brasil” continued.

Geee… the @lizianetierrez threw drink at @erasmus and the @eularybottino he lost patience with the ex-peoa, who was expelled from the party. 😱🔥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farm pic.twitter.com/2mxBVm99KM — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

Before the fight, Liziane already arrived causing the party. At one point, she sang “Solteiro no Rio de Janeiro”, by Cidade Negra, by Toni Garrido, for Dynho Alves, referring to the end of the singer’s marriage to MC Mirella. For Sthefane, who lives in a similar situation, she asked: “Ih, are you sad?”. In the sequence, she sang “single friend, partner friend”. Then she went back to talking about the canceled editions, but pondered: “Not you, Dynho. You’re single!”. “Why did she say that? That I’m single?”asked the pawn.