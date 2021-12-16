The Farm 13: They got desperate! Record shows scenes of how Dynho and Sthe discovered their respective separations; come watch

Another Maria Fifi detected! Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos spent the party on Wednesday (15), for “A Fazenda 13”, quite down and with a frown, which made many viewers wonder how the two had found out about their separation. As there was no “Decompression Cabin”, the public was not able to closely follow the reaction of their colleagues, but there was an ex-pawn who released everything during the celebration.

MC Gui was responsible for telling the whole situation to his friends, as yesterday’s program showed. In the images, which had not been broadcast by PlayPlus, it was possible to see that Dynho and Sthe arrived at the party after being eliminated and apparently they still didn’t know anything. The influencer was the first to take the bucket of cold water.

When he went to greet the MC, Matos heard from the boy that he could always count on the funkeiro and that in his life “it wasn’t okay“. Suspicious, she wanted to know more details. “You and Dynho are divorced. You’re divorced and so is Dynho. Aline, and I’m almost there, I haven’t talked to Bia yet… You’ll participate in everything, you’ll see everything, you’ll discover everything and that’s it“, fired the boy.

Sthe was shocked by the revelation. “Don’t say anything to Dynho“, she said. “So try not to show it to him“, replied Bill. Meanwhile, MC’s ex-husband Mirella was very excited about the party and was dancing with the crowd. The funkeiro began to suspect something when Liziane Gutierrez started to send hints to him, first singing an excerpt from “Solteiro no Rio de Janeiro”, by Toni Garrido, directed at the ex-peão.

Encucado, Dynho questioned Lary Bottino about Liziane’s attitudes, but the influencer changed the subject. “she is crazy, wants to show up“, apologized. Gutierrez then provoked Sthe, singing a passage from the song “Amiga single” by Thaeme & Thiago, which exalts friendship between single women. Dayane disapproved of the attitude and took Matos elsewhere. “You’ve been through a lot worse in your life. the apollo (son of Sthe) it’s waiting for you“, said the model, while her friend cried.

Dynho didn’t take long to realize that something was wrong, and continued to question his colleagues. Liziane then sent another hint. “Canceled! It’s not you, no, Dynho. You are single. you are not canceled“, teased her. “Why did she say that? That I’m single?“, worried the dancer. After that, MC Gui decided to open the game with Alves too.

“Here’s the stuff: you and Sthefane are single. Aline too, and I’m almost there. I just didn’t talk to my mine. Just so it doesn’t become a laughing stock, several things happened, you’ll see when you leave here. You will discover everything. It’s okay with you, it’s okay with her, her fans, her family,” he explained. “What happened, bro?asked Dynho, quite shocked. Jeez!