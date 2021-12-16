The Farm: Dynho and Sthe found out they’re single during the final party | It’s on the Net



Dynho and Sthe found out they’re single during the finals party – Playback / PlayPlus

São Paulo – Nothing is so bad that it cannot get worse. After being eliminated, Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos went straight to the last party of the season of A Fazenda 13. All the workers gathered at dawn this Wednesday (15) to celebrate the end of the rural reality edition. The first out, Liziane Gutierrez, was present for approximately 10 minutes, enough time for her to cause the most confusion.

Lizi arrived to explain to Erasmo and Gui Araújo, calling them both macho and cancelled. Soon after, she teased Sthe and Dynho by calling them bachelors several times. The dancer didn’t get the idea at first, unlike Sthe who soon asked MC Gui what was going on and the funkeiro revealed that she had asked for her fiance, Victor Igoh, after the compromising scenes she starred with Mirella’s ex .

Dynho was very shaken by Lizi’s hints, which didn’t stop, and after she was removed from the party for throwing drinks at Erasmo and pushing Lary Bottino on the floor, MC Gui and Gui Araújo called their friend and told them everything that happened out here while he was confined.

Sthe no longer felt a party atmosphere and left back to the hotel, Dynho remained static and visibly shaken throughout the event, being comforted by his companions in confinement.

