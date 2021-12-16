The map showing the 3 US states where Portuguese is the most spoken language after English and Spanish – International

Map shows most spoken languages ​​in US after English and Spanish (photo: BBC)

A destination for immigrants from around the world, the United States is a melting pot of languages, with more than 300 being spoken in the country.

English is the predominant language, with Spanish in second place.

According to a survey by the Institute of Migration Policy based on US Census data, in 2019, nearly 70 million people (22% of the population) said they spoke a language other than English at home.

In this group, six out of ten spoke Spanish. The other main languages ​​were Chinese (5% including Mandarin and Canton); Tagalog (almost 3%); and Vietnamese, Arabic, French (including Cajun) and Korean (about 2%).

Portuguese, although not at the top of the ranking, is spoken by 846 thousand people or 1.2% of the population.

And in three American states, it is the most spoken language after English and Spanish: Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, all in the northeastern United States.

This region is known not only for being home to a large number of Brazilians, but also Portuguese and Angolans.

Interestingly, Spanish is the most common language after English in all but four states: Alaska (where Eskimo-allet languages ​​dominate), Hawaii (Ilocano, Samoan, Hawaiian, Marshalls or other Austrosian languages), and Maine and Vermont (French ).

In 2019, approximately 46% (20.7 million) of the 44.6 million immigrants aged 5 years and over had Limited Proficiency in English (LEP), people who said they spoke English “not at all”, ” not well” or “well” when answering the survey questionnaire.

Contrary to what many people imagine, English is not the official language of the United States, despite being the most dominant.

This is because the country does not have an official language. The United States has always been a multilingual nation.

In 1780, Congressman John Adam’s proposal to make English the official language of the United States was considered “undemocratic and a threat to individual freedom”

Many American states, on the other hand, have enacted English as their official language.

