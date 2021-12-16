The ‘money hunt’ that sparked controversy over the humiliation of US teachers

December 15, 2021 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Teachers were given five minutes to collect as many $1 grades as they could to fund school supplies for their classes.

The scene was described as degrading and dystopian.

In it, a dozen teachers from schools in South Dakota, United States, compete to pick up the largest amount of $1 bills, out of a total of $5,000 that were scattered in the middle of an ice hockey field.

In the video that went viral, teachers are seen with helmets over their heads, crawling as they tuck into their clothes the ballots they can catch in their hands.

The contest was part of a charity event held last Saturday called “Dash for Cash”, which in Portuguese translates to “race for money”, for which its organizers had to apologize after the wave of outrage and protests it caused.

Educators, who are often paid low salaries in the United States, said the money would be spent on school supplies.

The president of the Federation of US Teachers, Randi Weingarten, wrote on Twitter that the event was “degrading”.

He added: “Teachers shouldn’t be in a hurry to find dollars for school supplies.”

On Monday, the local hockey team and the bank that donated the money apologized.

“While we intended to provide a fun and positive experience for the teachers, we can see how degrading and insulting it was for them and the profession,” said the Sioux Falls Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct Bank in a statement.

“We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused them.”

They explained that they received applications from 31 teachers and selected 10 at random to participate in the ice contest.

Each teacher received at least $500, they said. Each of them will now receive an additional US$500 and another US$500 will be paid to the other 21 teachers who were not selected for the competition.

for school supplies

Teachers told the local newspaper Argus Leader that the money would be spent on desks and teaching materials.

Some critical voices have compared the event to Netflix’s hit Korean TV series “Squid Game”, in which contestants fight to the death for a cash prize.

Others called it “humiliating” and pointed to the many ways in which teachers sacrificed themselves in the face of the pandemic.

South Dakota teachers earn a salary of about $49,000 a year, making them some of the lowest paid in the country. The state ranks last in US education spending.

It is not uncommon for public school teachers in the United States, where education funding is sometimes insufficient, to be forced to buy materials for their classes either with their own money or with the help of friends, family and others.