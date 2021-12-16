The ‘money hunt’ that sparked controversy over the humiliation of US teachers

Teachers were given five minutes to collect as many $1 grades as they could to fund school supplies for their classes.

The scene was described as degrading and dystopian.

In it, a dozen teachers from schools in South Dakota, United States, compete to pick up the largest amount of $1 bills, out of a total of $5,000 that were scattered in the middle of an ice hockey field.

In the video that went viral, teachers are seen with helmets over their heads, crawling as they tuck into their clothes the ballots they can catch in their hands.

The contest was part of a charity event held last Saturday called “Dash for Cash”, which in Portuguese translates to “race for money”, for which its organizers had to apologize after the wave of outrage and protests it caused.

