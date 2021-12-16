‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will ask for Baby | come around

First, the manager will call the player’s daughters pests, making all the guests very angry about the situation. Afterwards, Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) will crash the dinner and cause intrigue among everyone. 😬
Baby’s family (Vladimir Brichta) goes to a dinner at Paula’s house (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
After all the turbulent moment, Paula will ask for a minute of attention from Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) and company:
“Nedda, I want to be engaged to your son!”
The businesswoman will take a box with two rings and wait for the player’s response.
“Paula… You took me by surprise, and…”
But before Neném can complete the sentence, Bianca (Sara Vidal) will start to feel sick: 😱
“I’m out of breath…”, the girl will say, completely breathless.
“My daughter!”, Baby will say, terrified.
What will happen???
Paula loses patience with Neném’s daughters, and the player tries to calm the situation down. Ruth alerts Guilherme and Rose about Tigger’s bad behavior. Paula suggests launching her new cosmetics line at the opening of Nedda’s salon. Guilherme takes Flávia to dinner. Tigger dumps Soraia, who gets mad and invents a story for Dennis and Cabeça. Guilherme is offended by Flávia’s comments. Paula tells Nedda that she wants to be engaged to Neném. Flávia takes Guilherme’s wallet and leaves the restaurant before he pays the bill. Bianca is sick at Paula’s house.
