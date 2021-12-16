‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula’s dinner for Neném’s family will have penetration and lots of climate | come around

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is doing everything to win Neném (Vladimir Brichta), even inviting the player’s large family to dinner at his house. In “The More Life the Better!“, the mega-entrepreneur will try to receive her guests with great sympathy, but the night will start badly and Paula will make a mess of the names of the ace’s daughters and ex-wives. And there’s more tight skirt to roll.
In ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will see Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) calling Tina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal) pests — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Jr.
When everyone is settled, Paula will play the good hostess and offer something to drink. When Tina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal) get up to get it, they’ll end up knocking over a tray full of glasses. And then, Paula’s patient woman mask will fall to the floor:
“Look what you’ve done, your pests!” the Almighty will scream.
Baby will come to Paula’s defense and try to make everyone believe she was just kidding. Once this discomfort is over, the doorbell of the apartment will ring and Paula will be mad when she bumps into Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo). The hostess will ask him what he’s doing there, and the executive will say with all his face, “Didn’t you say you had a business dinner? I have to attend.”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will look for the biggest tight skirt because of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
To make matters worse, he introduces himself to the Neném’s family:
“I’m Marcelo Pereira! Vice President of Cosmetics Terrare and Paula’s boyfriend.”
And now??? Is this the end of Paula Terrare’s special dinner?
16 Ten
Thursday
Paula loses patience with Neném’s daughters, and the player tries to calm the situation down. Ruth alerts Guilherme and Rose about Tigger’s bad behavior. Paula suggests launching her new cosmetics line at the opening of Nedda’s salon. Guilherme takes Flávia to dinner. Tigger dumps Soraia, who gets mad and invents a story for Dennis and Cabeça. Guilherme is offended by Flávia’s comments. Paula tells Nedda that she wants to be engaged to Neném. Flávia takes Guilherme’s wallet and leaves the restaurant before he pays the bill. Bianca is sick at Paula’s house.
