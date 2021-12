How did you feel about this article?

– New poll brings Lula at the forefront of voting intentions for president of the Republic in 2022, followed by Bolsonaro, Moro and Ciro

*) A new survey by the Ipec Institute, released on Tuesday (14), brings Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead in voting intentions for president of the Republic in 2022.

In one of the scenarios, the former president has 48%. Next comes president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek reelection, with 21%. In this same scenario, Sergio Moro, from Podemos, appears with 6%, while Ciro Gomes, from PDT, has 5%.

The IPEC survey was carried out from December 9th to 13th and interviewed 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points plus and minus and the confidence level is 95%.

Some questions and analyzes to be made about the survey: can President Jair Bolsonaro’s situation still improve? Did Sergio Moro grow as expected or below? And ex-president Lula, can he fall?

To analyze the numbers, this episode of podcast 15 minutes receive as a guest Márcio Coimbra, political scientist, president of the Foundation for Economic Freedom and postgraduate coordinator at Mackenzie.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important issues, always with analysis and the participation of Gazeta do Povo’s team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits into the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo news podcast #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro mounting: Leonardo Becktloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.