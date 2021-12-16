The “slap” that Felipe Melo gave President Leila Pereira in the face

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo repeated, in theory, the fable of the frog and the scorpion. It was in an interview he gave to the podcast “Polumbada Neles”, on Delegado Palumbo’s YouTube channel, in which he dealt with various subjects, he showed gratitude for his brilliant four-season spell at Palmeiras.

He made his debut for team alviverde in 2017 and since then has played 225 matches, with 13 goals and seven assists. For Palmeiras, he won twice the Libertadores, the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the Paulista and Brazil Cup last season. Now it’s in Fluminense.

In the excerpts we’ve cut from the interview on this very popular podcast, you’ll see how Felipe Melo’s “scorpion instinct” works. And the “slap” that he decided to give President Leila Pereira in the face.

The fable…

Once upon a time there was a scorpion that wanted to cross to the other side of the river. So he asked the frog to take him there. The frog, suspicious, said: If I take you there, I run the risk of being bitten.

The scorpion, who had a good lip, replied: “Don’t be afraid, my frog friend. If I stung you we would both drown. You can trust me”. The frog thought and thought and thought that there was some logic. So he decided to help the scorpion.

However, in the middle of the crossing, the scorpion bit the toad that, agonizing and incredulous, said: you said you would not bite me. Now we’re both going to drown! The scorpion still had time to respond: “I’m sorry my dear frog, but it’s in my nature…”

