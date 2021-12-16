The time has come: Bet on the R$ 350 MILLION Mega da Virada | Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on The time has come: Bet on the R$ 350 MILLION Mega da Virada | Brazil 8 Views

We are getting closer and closer to the big draw of the Virada 2021 Mega! With the biggest prize in its entire history, estimated at R$ 350 million, bets for the special end-of-year lottery are now available at Mega Loterias . See how to anticipate your participation and boost your games!

Mega-Sena
Brazil Agency

Mega-Sena

assemble your game

The betting dynamic for Mega da Virada is very similar to its regular part, Mega-Sena. To play, just choose from 6 to 15 tens among the 60 available on the betting wheel. If you prefer, the player can choose the “Surprise”, where the system chooses the numbers automatically.

Bonuses

For the most daring players, bolões are a good option, being a practical and safe way to increase the chances of winning at Mega da Virada. At Mega Lotteries you will find a list with the best balls
lottery machines, developed by experts and allowing players to place bets with a more affordable investment.

More than just a voluminous bet – with a number of odds and varied bets, the pools have, in their composition, different game techniques and strategies that mathematically increase the winning probabilities. We’ve separated some of the best jackpots for you to guarantee your share of the prize at Mega da Virada:

R$ 15 jackpot

In the XXAT-SP pool, all 60 scores of the game were selected and randomly distributed in 225 cards of 7 scores each. There are 1785x more chances of winning for just R$15 a share.

R$30 Sweepstakes

The XXAP-SP pool consists of 1 card of 10 tens, another 10 cards of 9 tens each and another 105 cards of 8 tens each. There are 940 tens in the game, which increase the chances of winning by 3990x and guarantee prizes multiplied by the trifle of R$30 per share.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Phase 4 of Open Banking starts this Wednesday (15th) with expansion of services

Phase 4 of Open Banking starts this Wednesday (15th), according to the schedule released by …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved