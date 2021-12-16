The time has come: Bet on the R$ 350 MILLION Mega da Virada | Brazil

We are getting closer and closer to the big draw of the Virada 2021 Mega! With the biggest prize in its entire history, estimated at R$ 350 million, bets for the special end-of-year lottery are now available at Mega Loterias . See how to anticipate your participation and boost your games!

Brazil Agency Mega-Sena

assemble your game

The betting dynamic for Mega da Virada is very similar to its regular part, Mega-Sena. To play, just choose from 6 to 15 tens among the 60 available on the betting wheel. If you prefer, the player can choose the “Surprise”, where the system chooses the numbers automatically.

Bonuses

For the most daring players, bolões are a good option, being a practical and safe way to increase the chances of winning at Mega da Virada. At Mega Lotteries you will find a list with the best balls

lottery machines, developed by experts and allowing players to place bets with a more affordable investment.

More than just a voluminous bet – with a number of odds and varied bets, the pools have, in their composition, different game techniques and strategies that mathematically increase the winning probabilities. We’ve separated some of the best jackpots for you to guarantee your share of the prize at Mega da Virada:

R$ 15 jackpot

In the XXAT-SP pool, all 60 scores of the game were selected and randomly distributed in 225 cards of 7 scores each. There are 1785x more chances of winning for just R$15 a share.

R$30 Sweepstakes

The XXAP-SP pool consists of 1 card of 10 tens, another 10 cards of 9 tens each and another 105 cards of 8 tens each. There are 940 tens in the game, which increase the chances of winning by 3990x and guarantee prizes multiplied by the trifle of R$30 per share.