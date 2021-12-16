Thiaguinho reveals that he’s with Fernanda Souza and she shoots ”Very proud”

Thiaguinho participated in the program Lady Night, with Tatá Werneck, which was shown recently. On the talk show, he revealed that he is with Fernanda Souza, even after the two separate. “I beg you to stay together”, asked the presenter and the singer said: “But we are together”.

After that, the singer celebrated on his social networks that his father, João Barbosa, received a tribute in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília, for his work recognized in the sport in the state of MS. Fernanda Souza he celebrated the feat of his former father-in-law and commented on the publication of the pagodeiro: “Jota eh pikaaaaaaaaaa! I’m so proud!” she said.

Also check: Sthe Matos has an outbreak after elimination and had to take tranquilizers, says page

After breaking up with Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho appears with ex-BBB

Recently, columnist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles website, released images of a dinner in which Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho appeared together in Sorocaba. This is the first time the two are caught after all the rumors of a relationship. The influencer would have followed the musician’s concert in the city and then went to a luxury steakhouse.

Content related post

The affair seems to be serious as the parents of Thiaguinho started to follow Carol Fishy on Instagram. Dona Glória Barbosa and Seu João Barbosa followed the profile of the Bahian influencer on the social network. Even so, the ex-BBB does not reciprocate the follow, possibly wanting to prevent the rumors from gaining more strength.

To Jornal Extra, a source confirmed that the Bahian woman and Thiaguinho are really staying, but the singer does not want to date seriously, while Peixinho would be willing to assume the romance to the public. The fact is that something serious is going on, but discretion is still maintained and the famous even prefers not to give interviews after the rumors are being spread.

The pagodeiro no longer assumed any relationship after the separation from Fernanda Souza, which happened in October 2019. The two announced the end of their marriage on their social networks.

You might like: Sthe Matos’s ex-fiancé is caught hooking up with Deolane Bezerra’s sister