‘This is our moment’ · TV News

Marcos Mion was authorized by Globo to insert scenes from Big Brother Brasil 22 in the Isto A Globo Mostra frame, shown at Caldeirão. The presenter will mock the best moments of the confinement reality, which opens on January 17th. “This moment is ours,” he celebrated.

The communicator revealed the news through their social networks this Tuesday (14). Mion commented that he had already asked, several times, for the director JB Oliveira, o Boninho, to release the scenes from the BBB so that he could make jokes about the program.

“I can’t believe what’s happening now. There were many years waiting for this moment, several tweets marking Boninho. I still didn’t even talk to him very well. We’re recording a warm-up for the week before the BBB’s debut. BBB, you will see the Isto A Globo Mostra in which I will finally be able to analyze the BBB”, said Mion.

In the caption of the publication, he also wrote: “This moment is ours! It’s happening”. In the video, you can see a 2011 tweet with an appeal to Boninho.

The Isto A Globo Mostra is a version of what Mion did in MTV’s Worst Clips in the World. As soon as he was chosen to present the Caldeirão, in place of Luciano Huck, the former Recorder resurrected the painting. In it, the presenter analyzes and jokes with the network’s soap operas and programs.

Check out Marcos Mion’s publication: