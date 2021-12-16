Throw at game against Corinthians ends in penalty for Diego Souza at STJD

This Wednesday morning, another bid involving Corinthians went to trial at the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice). This time, an opposing player in the match against Grêmio, valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, was punished.

Striker Diego Souza was punished for three matches after removing the yellow card from the referee’s hand in the duel. The rally had already been judged at the first stage and the athlete had only been warned on that occasion. In the second trial, after the Attorney’s Office appealed, the STJD Plenary auditors voted for a more severe punishment – some even defended a four-game removal.

“Very serious case. I will accompany Diego Souza in the penalty of four matches. The championship is over and conversion is coming”, said auditor Paulo Sérgio Feuz.

The bid involving Diego Souza and referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro was considered one of the worst refereeing mistakes in the entire championship in recent days. The judge was also denounced and judged for not having punished the attacker nor cited the bid in the scoresheet. Ricardo Marques Ribeiro was just warned.

The trial also analyzed the expulsion of the defensive midfielder Maicon. When taking the red card, the Grêmio player uttered several insults and tried to attack the referee. The player took eight games of suspension.

In the same match, it is worth remembering, Corinthians was sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 800 after delaying one minute to return to the pitch in the second half. The club did not delay the restart of the match, as the game document says, but was still condemned.

