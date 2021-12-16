Tiago Scheuer surprises and delivers Anne Lottermann backstage at Globo

James Scheuer, responsible for the weather forecast at Globo SP, spoke for the first time about the departure of Anne Lottermann from the broadcaster. The journalist left the frame about the atmosphere of Jornal Nacional and accepted an invitation from Band for Faustão’s new program.

“The person everyone sees on TV is even more fun in person, is a partner (in life and when changing shifts) and an incredible heart and sensitivity!”, declared the journalist on Instagram.

“What an honor to be with you, Anne Lottermann, on your farewell to this studio that made you so happy for two years and that you mastered masterfully!”, he continued. “Thanks! Shine a lot and fly high, we’ll always be applauding!”, finished.

Anne Lottermann reacted to the publication’s comments. “Xoia, my friend! Thank you so much for your affection!! I will always be rooting for you!”, he stated.

The ex-girl of time did not speak at any time about her departure from Globo for the Band. The Saad family’s broadcaster has set it for January 17th.

Tiago Scheuer, from BDSP to JN

A journalist dear to the public, the famous won his first chance in the weather forecast on Globo’s TV news programs in 2015.

Since then, the anchor has worked on network TV news programs, such as Jornal Hoje, and local journalists, such as Bom Dia SP and SP1.

Recently, he celebrated on Twitter his arrival at Bom Dia SP. “Opening day at Bom Dia SP studio: until the end of October, I’ll bring the weather and traffic news”, released. “Impossible to be able to thank you so much affection and so many messages wishing you good luck!”, he added.

The reporter was promoted after tests conducted by Globo SP with journalists Luiza Vaz, Cinthia Toledo, Mariana Aldano and Thaís Luquesi.“Thank you for the support you always have, faithful companions of this early bird newscast!”, concluded.

