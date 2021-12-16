Tips to improve your home’s internet signal

With the pandemic, the demand for fully online work, the famous home office. Many people had to change the collective work environment and carry out their daily activities at home. And for that, it’s important to have a good internet connection speed.
The fact is that access to the network can fail in very remote places or outside the urban environment. But what about indoors, with a Wi-Fi enabled router, is it possible to improve the connection and make it faster? The answer is yes, and just follow a few tips for that.
Tips to make the internet faster
Here are some tips that will make your internet connection faster and faster:
- Hire a quality internet service and that offers good customer support on a day-to-day basis. Opting for packages and plans with more connection gigs also helps to increase speed.
- Connect the computer or notebook directly to the router using a ethernet cable (the blue one, with entry similar to a landline). This will ensure a steadier and faster connection. If the machine is in another room, it is possible to ask a technician to pull the ethernet cable using the same space where the television antenna wire goes.
- Place the router as close to the computer as possible. One tip is to invest in a quality WiFi signal adapter for those who have the traditional PC/Desktop. In the case of the notebook, Wi-Fi is already built in and there is no need for this adapter.
- Finally, to avoid external interference, avoid placing objects too close to the modem and router. To improve the quality of the internet without decreasing the frequency, the ideal is do not create obstacles around the device that sends the connection to the computers in the house.