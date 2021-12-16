Tonico pays for evil and dies at the end of In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will cheat death twice, but not a third in In Times of the Emperor. After escaping from a fire and also falling into a precipice, the deputy will pay for his misdeeds with his own life in the last chapter – right after kidnapping Dolores’ daughter (Daphne Bozaski) in the telenovela Globo.

According to the TV news had already anticipated, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will not beat his boots in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. The lawyer will take advantage of the fact that the rival will be completely sure that he is dead so that he can act without drawing any attention.

João Pedro Zappa’s character will be one of the key pieces for Caxias (Jackson Antunes) to put Tonico behind bars. Pedro (Selton Mello) will instruct the marquis to investigate the crimes of the corrupt politician — although part of the evidence will have been burned by Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva).

The nobleman will be able to raise enough evidence to prove the connection between the villain and Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), in addition to appointing him as one of the pivots of the Paraguay War (1864-1870).

Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues), by the way, is going to risk his own life and even his job to help Caxias close the circle against the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

He will only get involved in the investigations to prove the innocence of Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), who will eat the bread that the devil kneaded in Tonico’s hands. He will be beaten, he will be imprisoned and even become one of the “oranges” with the moustache.

Jamil’s friend (Blaise Musipere) will testify that the bad character gave orders to suspend the loading of ships at the pier shortly before the conflict, taking advantage of inside information to increase the profit margin of his business.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Tonic turns traitor to the homeland

Caxias will get a warrant for the arrest of Tonico for treason to the country, but the bastard will disappear like smoke. He won’t be able to return to the family’s farm in the Recôncavo Baiano either, then. he will hide on the outskirts of the court — waiting for the right moment to avenge himself on his foes.

The target will not be Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) or Samuel (Michel Gomes), but the daughter of Dolores. Obsessed with an heir, the scoundrel claims that the girl is one of his “weakers”. He will end up dead at the end of the rescue operation.

Because of the pandemic, the authors were unable to devise false scenes to keep the outcome a secret, but they had a scheme to prevent the leak of the last chapter too soon. The episode also has alternative sequences that, if necessary, can be triggered.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

