Top 10 of the most influential scientists have Brazilians who found omicrons

The Brazilian Tulio de Oliveira, who worked in the identification of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in South Africa, is on the list of the ten most influential scientists of 2021. The ranking, by the British scientific magazine Nature, was released today. The names were chosen by the publication’s editorial board.

The publication commemorates the achievement of the Brazilian and his team at the KwaZulu-Natal (Krisp) Sequencing Research and Innovation Platform. The magazine highlights not only the quick identification of the variant, but also the broad announcement of the discovery.

This is because the attitude allowed the world to prepare for the effects of the variant, even at the risk of “incurring new sanctions, which would economically penalize southern African countries”. And that’s exactly what ended up happening, with the closing of borders around the world to countries in the region.

On social networks, Tulio thanked the recognition and emphasized that previous work with epidemics helps him to be well trained to deal with covid-19. The Brazilian also highlighted the investment in research in South Africa.

Thank you, one of my secrets is that I work with epidemics with FioCruz and the Ministry of Health in Brazil (Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, Yellow Fever) so we were well trained to respond to COVID. The difference between South Africa and Brazil is that we still invest in Science here https://t.co/fkrLZVk7tC — Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) December 15, 2021

“KRISP’s way of working combines cutting-edge molecular technology with close ties to doctors and nurses on the front lines to inform public policy in real time,” highlights Nature.

In addition to Tuli, three other names on the list are linked to the fight against covid-19. They are Ugandan engineer Winnie Byanyima, director of UNAIDS; British epidemiologist Meaghan Kall; and Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA, the US drug regulatory agency.

The other six names nominated by Nature are Filipino nurse and indigenous rights activist Victoria Tauli-Corpuz; scientist Friederike Otto, from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in London; Zhang Rongqiao, Chinese space engineer; three researchers of new technologies, focusing on artificial intelligence: Ethiopian Timnit Gebru, American John Jumper and Frenchman Guillaume Cabanac.