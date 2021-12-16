TST class forms majority recognizing employment relationship between Uber and drivers | Technology

The 3rd class of the Superior Labor Court (TST) formed a majority to recognize the employment relationship between Uber and drivers. For the ministers, those who provide services using the application are considered employees of the company.

Two of the three ministers in the class voted in favor in a process that discusses the relationship, but the judgment was suspended due to a request for a view. Minister Mauricio Godinho Delgado, rapporteur of the process, had voted in December 2020.

At g1, Uber said that wait for the vote of minister Belmonte to speak out on the decision.

Uber lost battle in UK over driver’s rights; remember

In 2019, STJ defined that Uber drivers have no employment relationship

This Wednesday, the session was restarted with the vote of minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani. After the formation of a majority, Minister Alexandre Belmonte asked for a visit to analyze the process.

If concluded with a majority, without changing the votes, this will be the first court case in favor of the drivers. This does not alter decisions already taken by other groups in the opposite direction.

The company stated that “the votes cast by ministers Mauricio Godinho and Alberto Bresciani, from the 3rd Panel of the TST, represent an isolated understanding”.

In previous decisions, the TST decided that there was no employment link between Uber and drivers. The most recent was last November, when the 4th class refused to take action as a driver in Rio de Janeiro.