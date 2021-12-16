TST Collegiate forms majority to recognize employment relationship between Uber and driver

Uber mobile app logo (Shutterstock)

A judgment held this Wednesday (15), in the 3rd Panel of the TST (Superior Labor Court), could set a precedent: two of the three ministers of the collegiate recognized an employment relationship between Uber and a driver.

The ministers understood that the subordination of the drivers who provide the service to the passenger transport application is clear. The trial, which began in December 2020 and was resumed on Wednesday by the 3rd Panel, was suspended because of a request for a view.

The position of the 3rd Panel on the issue is important because it opens up a divergence against other collegiate bodies of the TST itself that, in processes of the same nature, did not recognize the employment link between drivers and applications. The 4th and 5th Panels of the TST have already analyzed four processes of this type and were in favor of Uber by denying the drivers their employment relationship.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The votes of the 3rd Panel that recognized the employment relationship were given by ministers Maurício Godinho Delgado, who is the rapporteur of the process, and Alberto Luiz Bresciani, who accompanied the rapporteur. The request for a view was made by Minister Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte, who asked for more time to analyze the process.

Bresciani is retiring and participated in its last session on Wednesday — as the minister’s vote formed a majority of the collegiate body on the topic, it is very likely that this new understanding could impact other companies in the field in future discussions in the Labor Court.

In practice, recognizing the employment relationship is to grant the worker all the rights provided for by law, such as vacation, 13th salary, FGTS, among other benefits.

Similar actions against apps have already been successful in the courts of the United Kingdom and the US state of California, for example. The MPT-SP (Public Ministry of Labor of São Paulo) recently filed a lawsuit with the same request to the Labor Court.

A survey by the agency points to the existence of at least 625 civil inquiries in progress throughout the country and eight other public civil actions filed in the Labor Court on the mandatory nature of employment for professionals in the sector.

Understanding the bond

For Minister Maurício Godinho Delgado, rapporteur of the process, delivery and transport companies using applications exercise a directive power, with objective orders to be fulfilled by drivers.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“[De um lado, temos] a human person running a people transport service. And, on the other hand, this person can only carry out this service because there is an extremely sophisticated, advanced, world-wide management business entity, which manages to carry out a detailed control of the provision of services”, said the minister.

According to Delgado, the control that the applications have over workers gains even more “innovation”, with the possibility of the client informing the platform how the service was provided.

“It’s a daily control, from various sources. What seems clearer to me here is the element of subordination”, he highlighted. “This worker is deeply subordinate, but with some peculiarities, because it is an outside job”.

Minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani, who claims to have followed the rapporteur’s vote, only cited decisions from other countries, such as France and the United States, which recognized the employment relationship between drivers and applications.

Uber has already said, prior to InfoMoney, that several instances of the Labor Court have been building “solid jurisprudence” on the fact that there is no employment relationship between the application and partner drivers.

He cited, for example, the result of a recent judgment, by the 5th Panel of the Superior Labor Court, which ruled out the hypothesis of subordination in the driver’s relationship with the application. In the understanding of that collegiate, the app professional can “turn the app on and off whenever he wants” and “make himself available, at the same time, for as many travel apps as he wants”.

According to Solon Cunha, a lawyer who represented Uber in the judgment of the 3rd Panel of this Wednesday, the driver who asks for recognition of his relationship “choose rest, working hours and could go offline”, he said. “The driver’s will was what was imposed in the list of these records”.

The process should only be analyzed again in 2022.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Research says drivers reject bond

In a survey commissioned by the Datafolha Institute, whose results were released this Wednesday, Uber says that, among the drivers interviewed, 87% said that “having flexible hours” was one of the reasons why they chose to work by application.

According to the company, two out of three respondents also rejected the employment relationship with the application and prefer to be classified as “self-employed professional”.

Datafolha also identified that, although drivers and delivery workers want to maintain the autonomy found in the applications, there is an interest in obtaining protection for moments when, for some reason, they may be unable to work and generate income for their families.

According to the survey, 60% of respondents are responsible for taking care of their spouse and 63% have children.

Among the concerns most cited by respondents, considering their work with applications, are losing income in the event of illness (71%), not having income in the event of an accident (65%), or “leaving the family helpless if they die” (50 %).

A total of 2,431 drivers and deliverymen registered on Uber and other applications were interviewed, from all regions of the country, between the months of August and September. The maximum margin of error for the total sample is two percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.

Want to get out of savings but don’t know where to start? This free class with the XP member shows you how to make your money pay more without having to take more risks.

Related