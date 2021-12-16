Turnaround? FIA takes a stand on Mercedes’ request to take away Verstappen’s F1 title

Credit: Disclosure – F1

The 2021 season of F1 is not over yet. After the controversial and electrifying race held last Sunday (12), in the United Arab Emirates, there is still excitement behind the scenes, with a possible new request from Mercedes not to grant the title to the Dutchman Max Verstappen. This Wednesday (15), the International Automobile Federation (FIA), took a stand on the issue, but was “shallow” in the statement.

In the text published on the official website, the organization said that it carried out an “exercise of detailed analysis and clarification” of the controversial events that led Dutchman Max Verstappen to win the championship at the Abu Dhabi GP, in the last F1 race of the season.

“This issue will be discussed with all teams and drivers in order to learn from the situation and provide clarification to participants, media and fans about current regulations,” said the FIA ​​in a statement. The aim is to get “conclusions before the start of the 2022 season” in Bahrain on March 20th.

The decision to carry out an analysis was taken by the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) on the proposal of the outgoing FIA president, Frenchman Jean Todt, whose successor will be chosen on Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding the use of the safety car after the accident of driver Nicholas Latifi and the related communications between the FIA ​​race direction and the teams generated misunderstandings and strong reactions from teams, drivers and fans of Formula 1”, recalled the WMSC.

This controversy “currently tarnishes the image of the championship and the celebration in due form of the first drivers’ world title won by Max Verstappen [Red Bull] and the eighth world title of constructors conquered by Mercedes”, concludes the note.

Last Sunday, right after the race that had Verstappen as the winner, Mercedes filed two petitions asking for a reassessment of the result, alleging irregularity by the race leaders in driving the safety car, which entered the track after an incident involving Latifi. The two requests from the German team were denied. Behind the scenes, Mercedes signaled that it would appeal the decision. The maximum period to formulate and present a new appeal is 96 hours, which expires on Thursday (16).

