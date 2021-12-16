Two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca induce less antibodies against omicron

An Oxford University study released last Monday (13.Dec.2021) pointed out that two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines induce less antibodies against omicron than against other variants.

The researchers used blood samples taken from study participants who received two doses of the vaccines and identified “substantial drop” in the neutralization of the virus.

The analysis also indicates that the omicron variant has the potential to spur a new wave of infections, including among those already vaccinated, although researchers point out that there is currently no evidence of an increased potential to cause serious illness, hospitalization or death in vaccinated populations.

“These data will help those who are developing vaccines and vaccination strategies to determine the routes to best protect their populations and send the message that those who receive the booster vaccination should take it.”, said Gavin Screaton, head of the Division of Medical Sciences at Oxford University and lead author of the paper.

The publication of the study comes on the heels of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement that the UK is facing a “Big wave” of the omicron variant and that two doses of vaccine “will not be enough to contain it”.

The rapid advancement of the omicron variant in the UK has caused the country to raise its warning level against covid-19 from 3 to 4.

The change signals a high risk of transmission and pressure on health services. The scale goes up to 5. In a statement, medical authorities say that the emergence of omicron brings “additional and increasing risk” to hospital units.