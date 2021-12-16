Two-thirds of Christmas shoppers have a dirty name – News

About three out of ten consumers (30%) who intend to give someone a gift at the Christmas this year have overdue accounts, with two-thirds (67.2%) having a dirty name. The value corresponds to an increase of 16 percentage points compared to last year.

The data were presented by a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service), in partnership with Offer Wise.

The survey also shows that 27% of those who must buy Christmas gifts tend to spend more than they can. Of these, 7% plan not to pay any bills to purchase gifts, 8% to be able to participate in Christmas celebrations and 6% in New Year’s celebrations.

According to the interviewees, the main bills that will not be paid to buy Christmas presents or participate in the holiday season are cable TV (24%), credit card (20%), the internet (20 %), car or motorcycle financing (13%) and water and electricity bills (11%).

For the president of CNDL, José César da Costa, it is important to resist excessive consumption to avoid entering next year with more debt. “The recommended thing is not to buy on impulse and plan expenses according to the budget, always prioritizing the settlement of bills”, he advises.

“The beginning of the year is always a time of extra expenses, such as taxes and school supplies for the children, for example. Making a previous list of what you want and researching prices are the most suitable attitudes for not extrapolating finances”, emphasizes Costa.

Dirty name after 2020

The excesses during the holiday season meant that 15% of buyers got their name dirty because of outstanding debts, with 6% having already cleared their name and 8% are still negative.

According to the survey, the average amount of debts is R$1,041.53, which corresponds to an increase of R$491 compared to the same period in 2020, when debts were, on average, R$550.50.

Costa warns that taking on new commitments could make the situation of indebted people even worse at this time and advises that attention be paid to avoiding the appeal to consumption during Christmas and to spend according to one’s own financial reality.

“The ideal is to restrict spending and deal with overdue bills first. […] It is also worth planning before leaving home, evaluating the budget available for those present, drawing up a list with the people to be given and avoiding that the excitement of the moment interferes with financial decisions”, says the president of the CNDL.