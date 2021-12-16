Ubisoft unveils Splinter Cell remake • Eurogamer.pt

Splinter Cell will even have the right to remake.

Ubisoft announced that the Toronto studio, responsible for Far Cry 6, has started work on the remake that will be developed with the Snowdrop engine, the same one that is used in The Division games and will be used in Avatar and the future Star Wars game.

Ubisoft promises next-gen visuals and gameplay, with the dynamic lighting and shadows that are hallmarks of the series.

Matt West, producer, says the project is at an early stage, but they wanted to reveal to the world that the series will be resurrected and will be as faithful as possible to the original material.

“For me, a remake takes what a remaster would do and goes one step further. The original Splinter Cell is very surprising and revolutionary for the time it was released 19 years ago. I like it even more refined. So I think it has to be a kind of remake as opposed to a remaster. Although we’re still in the early stages of development, what we’re trying to do is ensure that the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways that gave Splinter Cell its identity, so by building it from the ground up, we’ll visually update it as well as some of the design elements to match the player’s expectations and comfort while keeping it linear like the original games, not making it an open world. How are we going to ensure that new fans are able to grab hold of the controls and jump into the action, and fall in love with the game and the world right from the start?”